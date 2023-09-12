How To Bet On The NFL In Louisiana – LA Sports Betting Sites

NFL

If you are hoping to find out how to place a bet on the NFL in Louisiana you're in luck as you can do just this by joining up with the top LA sports betting sites on this page.

These top US sportsbooks in Louisiana will allow you to place bets in ANY US State – which means it doesn't matter if you live in a banned area of the US, or not. Plus, with some very generous NFL free bets to claim along too you can start the 2023/24 NFL season with a super-charged betting account.

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Louisiana

The best NFL betting sites in Louisiana on this page have also been put in a top 8 directory for you – however, let’s be clear that ALL 8 are worthy of the top-spot and those lower down the list are certainly still worth joining. We just had to order them in same shape of form.

These sportsbooks will provide their new customers the best value, leading odds, a top customer service and lots of lavish bonus sign-up offers.

The NFL sportsbooks are also fully licenced, safe and secure, plus regulated as offshore platforms. This means they will let people that live in Louisiana to place bets – as long as they are 18+.

See the main pointers on why you should join these Louisiana sports betting sites.

  1. BetOnline – Join and get up to $1000 in NFL free bets
  2. Everygame – Claim NFL free bet offers for existing customers
  3. Bovada – Rewards points offer and Crypto and USD supported
  4. BetNow – Weekly  refunds (2%) on any losses and cracking $1000 joining offer
  5. MyBookie – 50% reload bonus on future deposits & $1000 joining bonus
  6. BetUS – Colossal $2500 welcome bonus and excellent NFL market coverage
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – 25% reload bonus and $1000 welcome offer
  8. JazzSports – Popular betting platform for Louisiana NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Louisiana

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Louisiana Sports Betting Update

Louisiana bettors on NFL have a stack of different options when wagering on the new NFL season with sports betting being legalized in the state.

However, despite this – it can still be rewarding to look around if you want even more value from your betting – especially when placing bets on the NFL in Louisiana.

The US sportsbooks listed are the top Louisiana NFL betting sites for a lot of reasons – including customer experience, a simple sign-up process, top welcome offers, NFL betting odds and excellent market choice – which you probably won’t find with your average in-state bookies.

These betting sites will also provide customers with the best odds and value, which can be a vast difference between winning more.

There are also $1000’s+ in welcome promo betting offers for joining, so you can super-charge your new accounts before you’ve even had a bet on the NFL in Louisiana.

If that’s not enough, there are also ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after creating your accounts.

These US betting sites also offer many more markets than regular bookies with many exclusive options to search out – especially around prop bets and parlays.

With a super-fast safe and secure sign-up processes with no painful KYC checks, plus no betting limits, then anyone 18+ can join.

So, when searching for the best NFL betting value, these featured Louisiana NFL betting sites are your ‘must-have’ platforms.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Louisiana

Spread Betting

Spread betting is a very popular NFL wager as it evens out the betting odds between two unevenly matched sides.

This works by giving the more favored team a spread of points that they have to win by – a sort of handicap before the game has started – this is known as ‘to cover the spread’.

Or the lesser fancied team must either win or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if the New Orleans Saints are +4.5 against the LA Chargers who are -4.5, then the Saints must either win or not lose by more than 4 points. The Chargers would win if they won the game by 5 points+.

Imagine it as a fake set of points a certain team has overcome in order to win – no different really in horse racing handicap races, where the better horses would carry more weight in order to try and even up a race.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are purely selecting the final result of a match.

In an NFL game, this would mean choosing the winner of a certain game – If the other team wins, then your bet loses, or if the team you want to win does – then you win.

It’s the simplest form of betting.

For example – if you bet on the Saints at +140 to beat the Chargers – If the Saints win, your bet wins, if the Chargers win, then your bet will be a loser.

Over/Under Bets

The over/under bets are based on the total number of points scored (by either both teams or one team – depending on what market you pick) in a selected match – so if you believe it will be over or under the total points set out by the sportsbook.

For example – if the over/under line was set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.

If you placed a bet of $100 on Over 40 and the match has over 40 points, you would win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.

If you place a bet of $100 on Under 40 and the match has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet would be a loser.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are on an individual players performances and landmark stats in certain games. This might be – how many touchdowns a given player will get, the amount of tackles a defensive player might make or how many receiving yards a player will get.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are focused more around game markers – like what time will the first score be, how many total touchdowns will be scored and who will be the first half or quarter winners.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also a top option – these are when you combine multiple bets in order to maximize your odds.

For example – you could combine the match winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the fourth quarter will be the highest scoring quarter. A bet such as this can often return remarkable odds, but of course all aspects need to come right for the bet to be a winner.

NFL Futures

The NFL Futures markets are also very popular, but your bet and money are often tied up for longer – hence the name ‘futures’.

These are longer-term forecast bets that are normally won or lost over a series of many matches.

NFL Futures markets include who will win each division, the exact division positions, the final two teams and, of course, the most popular being the winner of the Super Bowl – you can see the updated Super Bowl LVIII Futures odds below.

NFL Odds

See the latest NFL betting odds from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

