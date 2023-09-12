How To Bet On The NFL In Louisiana – LA Sports Betting Sites

If you are hoping to find out how to place a bet on the NFL in Louisiana you’re in luck as you can do just this by joining up with the top LA sports betting sites on this page.



How To Bet On NFL In Louisiana

Popular NFL Betting Options In Louisiana

Spread Betting

Spread betting is a very popular NFL wager as it evens out the betting odds between two unevenly matched sides.

This works by giving the more favored team a spread of points that they have to win by – a sort of handicap before the game has started – this is known as ‘to cover the spread’.

Or the lesser fancied team must either win or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if the New Orleans Saints are +4.5 against the LA Chargers who are -4.5, then the Saints must either win or not lose by more than 4 points. The Chargers would win if they won the game by 5 points+.

Imagine it as a fake set of points a certain team has overcome in order to win – no different really in horse racing handicap races, where the better horses would carry more weight in order to try and even up a race.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are purely selecting the final result of a match.

In an NFL game, this would mean choosing the winner of a certain game – If the other team wins, then your bet loses, or if the team you want to win does – then you win.

It’s the simplest form of betting.

For example – if you bet on the Saints at +140 to beat the Chargers – If the Saints win, your bet wins, if the Chargers win, then your bet will be a loser.

Over/Under Bets

The over/under bets are based on the total number of points scored (by either both teams or one team – depending on what market you pick) in a selected match – so if you believe it will be over or under the total points set out by the sportsbook.

For example – if the over/under line was set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.

If you placed a bet of $100 on Over 40 and the match has over 40 points, you would win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.

If you place a bet of $100 on Under 40 and the match has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet would be a loser.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are on an individual players performances and landmark stats in certain games. This might be – how many touchdowns a given player will get, the amount of tackles a defensive player might make or how many receiving yards a player will get.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are focused more around game markers – like what time will the first score be, how many total touchdowns will be scored and who will be the first half or quarter winners.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also a top option – these are when you combine multiple bets in order to maximize your odds.

For example – you could combine the match winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the fourth quarter will be the highest scoring quarter. A bet such as this can often return remarkable odds, but of course all aspects need to come right for the bet to be a winner.

NFL Futures

The NFL Futures markets are also very popular, but your bet and money are often tied up for longer – hence the name ‘futures’.

These are longer-term forecast bets that are normally won or lost over a series of many matches.

NFL Futures markets include who will win each division, the exact division positions, the final two teams and, of course, the most popular being the winner of the Super Bowl – you can see the updated Super Bowl LVIII Futures odds below.

NFL Odds

See the latest NFL betting odds from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.