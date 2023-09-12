How To Bet On The NFL In Idaho – ID Sports Betting Sites

The new NFL season has landed and if you’re as excited as us and intend to get in on all the sports betting action then we have found the best Idaho NFL betting sites for you.
Top 8 Idaho Sports Betting Sites For NFL
List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Idaho
If you want to know how to bet on the NFL from Idaho, then read on to find out all the different gambling options you can choose- as there are plenty of them! Plus we tell you where to find the best odds and incredible welcome offers, including hundreds of dollars in free bets.
- BetOnline – Staggering welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
- Everygame – Fantastic promotions, including a multi-deposit bonus for new customers
- Bovada – Enticing welcome bonuses exclusively for crypto and USD customers
- BetNow – Free bets, competitive odds and outstanding NFL market coverage
- MyBookie – One of the top NFL betting markets and attractive customer offers
- BetUS – Brilliant for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets
- Sportsbetting.ag – New NFL customers can get free bets
- JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors
How To Bet On NFL In Idaho
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL wagers
Latest Idaho Sports Betting Update
Idaho bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.
However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Idaho, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.
The best Idaho NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Idaho NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.
Popular NFL Betting Options In Idaho
If you’re looking to bet on the NFL action from Idaho this season then we’ve got you covered, as football fans from Idaho can take a look at our recommended sites, that will give you the best options possible for wagering from ID. Here is a rundown of the best markets most players look for.
Spread Betting
The spread is the most popular NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.
The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.
An example of this is if Arizona Cardinals are +4.5 against the New York Giants who are -4.5, then the Cardinals must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. The Giants would win if they won the game by 5 points or more.
Money Line Bets
Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.
You bet on the Cardinals at +180 to beat the Giants. If the Cardinals win, your bet wins, if the Giants win, then your bet loses.
Over/Under
The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.
An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.
If you bet $100 on Over 40 and the game has over 40 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.
If you bet $100 on Under 40 and the game has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet loses.
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer