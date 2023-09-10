How To Bet On The NFL In Hawaii – HI Sports Betting Sites

The new NFL season has landed and if you’re as excited as us and intend to get in on all the sports betting action then we have found the best Hawaii NFL betting sites for you.

If you want to know how to bet on the NFL in Hawaii, then read on for all the different gambling options you can choose, plus where to find the best odds and incredible welcome offers, including hundreds of dollars in free bets.

Top 8 Hawaii Sports Betting Sites For NFL

BetOnline – Head-turning welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – Great promotions, including a multi-deposit bonus for new customers Bovada – Tailored welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – Free bets, competitive odds and outstanding NFL market coverage MyBookie – Serious player in NFL betting and attractive customer offers BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Hawaii

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

Latest Hawaii Sports Betting Update

Hawaii bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.

However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Hawaii, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Hawaii NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Hawaii NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

NFL Gambling Options in Hawaii with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Right from the first kick of the opening game, to the last second of the Super Bowl, the 2023 NFL season will once again be packed with all the ups and downs and highs and lows we’ve come to expect.

If you’re looking to join the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL in Hawaii 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need.

There are three basic bets that bookies will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over. The moneyline is simply who will win the game, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you think there will be under or over the total points scored than the figure set by the bookie.

Of course, there are a huge range of more detailed bets too at the best Hawaii NFL betting sites.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.

NFL Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, so as expected both teams are right there at the top of the odds for this season’s title.

Whether Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can pull off the double win is to be seen though, and there hasn’t been a repeat Super Bowl winner since 2004-05.

The Eagles remain a strong contender with star players Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown heading into only their second season together so this could be their year. Also hotly tipped are the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and 49ers.

If you’re looking for an outsider, the Los Angeles Chargers are an option with one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert as well as the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson fit and raring to get back to his best.

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Kansas City Chiefs +650

San Francisco 49ers +750

Philadelphia Eagles +800

Buffalo Bills +950

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Miami Dolphins +2200

Detroit Lions +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

Cleveland Browns +3300

Seattle Seahawks +3500

New Orleans Saints +4000

Pittsburgh Steelers +4000

Denver Broncos +5000

Green Bay Packers +6000

Minnesota Vikings +6000

New England Patriots +6000

Chicago Bears +6600

Atlanta Falcons +7500

New York Giants +7500

Carolina Panthers +8000

Los Angeles Rams +8000

Tennessee Titans +8000

Las Vegas Raiders +9000

Washington Commanders +10000

Indianapolis Colts +12500

Arizona Cardinals +15000

Houston Texans +15000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +15000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.