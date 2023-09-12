NFL

How To Bet On The NFL In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL betting
NFL betting

We have found the best Florida sports betting sites for you to sign-up with as the 2023 NFL season gets underway and the breathtaking action begins for another year.

Top 8 Florida Sports Betting Sites For NFL

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Below, we have listed the top eight Florida sports betting sites for trying your hand at NFL betting in 2023. Each one is officially licensed and regulated offshore, which means it’s available to anyone living in Florida or the USA above the age of 18.

  1. BetOnline – Impressive welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Excellent promotions, including a multi-deposit bonus for new customers
  3. Bovada – Individual welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Free bets, competitive odds and top of the range NFL market coverage
  5. MyBookie – Leading player in NFL wagering and enticing customer offers
  6. BetUS – Flawless for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – Rookie users betting on NFL can get valuable free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and simple to use for first time NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Florida

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update

Florida bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.

However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Florida, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Florida NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Florida NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Florida

If you’d like to learn a bit more about some of the main markets which NFL bettors are targeting this season, read below on spread betting, money line bets, over/under and more.

Each of our recommended sportsbooks offer all of these markets and a wide variety of options for you to choose from when wagering on the NFL in 2023.

Spread Betting

The spread is the most popular NFL bet and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if the Tennessee Titans are +3.5 against the LA Chargers who are -3.5, then the Titans must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. The Chargers would win if they won the game by 4 points or more.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.

You bet on the Titans at +140 to beat the Chargers. If the Titans win, your bet wins, if the Chargers win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 57 at -115 and Under 57 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 57 and the game has over 57 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 57 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 57 and the game has under 57 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 57 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets surround individual player performances and statistical milestones. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will tally.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to boost your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring enticing odds, but of course all selections need to come true for the bet to win.

NFL Futures

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
nfl teams new1
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On The NFL In Iowa – IA Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  2min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Oregon – OR Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3min

The brand new NFL season is here, which means there is plenty of sports betting action to savour. If you’re as excited as we are, then check out the best…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Mississippi – MS Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  5min

The new NFL season has landed and if you’re as excited as us and intend to get in on all the sports betting action then we have found the best…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  11min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In North Dakota – ND Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  8min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In New Jersey – NJ Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  18min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In North Carolina – NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  8min
Arrow to top