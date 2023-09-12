How To Bet On The NFL In Delaware – DE Sports Betting Sites

We have found the best Delaware sports betting sites for NFL fans to get involved with as the new campaign gets underway and the action comes thick and fast.

Top 8 Delaware Sports Betting Sites For NFL

See below the top eight Delaware sports betting sites for NFL wagering this season. All eight are licensed and regulated offshore, available to each and every Delaware resident and anyone living in the USA over the age of 18.

Spread Betting – Excellent welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
Money Line Bets – Impressive promotions, as well as a multi-deposit bonus for new customers
Over/Under – Unique welcome bonuses for those using cryptocurrency and USD
Player Prop Bets – A range of free bets, great odds and elite NFL market coverage
Game Prop Bets – Central player in NFL betting and enticing customer offers
Same Game Parlays – Amazing for NFL betting with their considerate welcome offer and markets
NFL Futures – New customers wagering on NFL can get multiple free bets

How To Bet On NFL In Delaware

Latest Delaware Sports Betting Update

Delaware bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.

However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Delaware, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Delaware NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Delaware NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Delaware

Take a look below at some of the main markets experienced NFL bettors like to target when wagering on the American football. Our recommended sportsbooks offer each of these options and more at your disposal.

Spread Betting

The spread is the most popular NFL bet and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if the Washington Commanders are +3.5 against the Denver Broncos who are -3.5, then the Commanders must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. The Broncos would win if they won the game by 4 points or more.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.

You bet on the Commanders at +167 to beat the Broncos. If the Commanders win, your bet wins, if the Broncos win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 60 at -115 and Under 60 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 60 and the game has over 60 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 60 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 60 and the game has under 60 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 60 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets surround individual player performances and statistical milestones. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will tally.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to boost your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring enticing odds, but of course all selections need to come true for the bet to win.

NFL Futures

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.