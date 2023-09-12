How To Bet On The NFL In Delaware – DE Sports Betting Sites

We have found the best Delaware sports betting sites for NFL fans to get involved with as the new campaign gets underway and the action comes thick and fast.
Top 8 Delaware Sports Betting Sites For NFL
See below the top eight Delaware sports betting sites for NFL wagering this season. All eight are licensed and regulated offshore, available to each and every Delaware resident and anyone living in the USA over the age of 18.
- BetOnline – Excellent welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
- Everygame – Impressive promotions, as well as a multi-deposit bonus for new customers
- Bovada – Unique welcome bonuses for those using cryptocurrency and USD
- BetNow – A range of free bets, great odds and elite NFL market coverage
- MyBookie – Central player in NFL betting and enticing customer offers
- BetUS – Amazing for NFL betting with their considerate welcome offer and markets
- Sportsbetting.ag – New customers wagering on NFL can get multiple free bets
- JazzSports – Live streaming masters and smooth to use for first time NFL bettors
How To Bet On NFL In Delaware
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL wagers
Latest Delaware Sports Betting Update
Delaware bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.
However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Delaware, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.
The best Delaware NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Delaware NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.
Popular NFL Betting Options In Delaware
Take a look below at some of the main markets experienced NFL bettors like to target when wagering on the American football. Our recommended sportsbooks offer each of these options and more at your disposal.
Spread Betting
The spread is the most popular NFL bet and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.
The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.
An example of this is if the Washington Commanders are +3.5 against the Denver Broncos who are -3.5, then the Commanders must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. The Broncos would win if they won the game by 4 points or more.
Money Line Bets
Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.
You bet on the Commanders at +167 to beat the Broncos. If the Commanders win, your bet wins, if the Broncos win, then your bet loses.
Over/Under
The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.
An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 60 at -115 and Under 60 being -105.
If you bet $100 on Over 60 and the game has over 60 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 60 then your bet loses.
If you bet $100 on Under 60 and the game has under 60 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 60 then your bet loses.
Player Prop Bets
Player prop bets surround individual player performances and statistical milestones. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will tally.
Game Prop Bets
Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.
Same Game Parlays
Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to boost your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring enticing odds, but of course all selections need to come true for the bet to win.
NFL Futures
The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer