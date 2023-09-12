How To Bet On The NFL In Connecticut – CT Sports Betting Sites

If you want to learn how to bet on the NFL in Connecticut you’ve come to the right place – as by joining up with the featured CT betting sports betting sites, you can bet on the new 2023/24 NFL season with the best value odds.



That’s right – you can bet on the NFL if you live in Connecticut with the best offshore US sportsbooks listed below. In the present day, there are stacks of options available to NFL bettors, plus many different gambling options.

So, to take out the confusion we’ve researched the top US sportsbooks for you, which also have a stack of NFL free bets to snap-up and will also allow you to place bets in ANY US State.

Top 8 Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Connecticut



To assist you more, we’ve also categorized the best NFL betting sites in Connecticut into our best 8 – but this doesn’t mean those at the bottom are not worth getting accounts with as we researched many, many sportsbooks.

Our final list of 8 are (in our view) the leading 8 NFL betting sites around at the moment and the ones that will give you the best value, odds, service and offers.

The sportsbooks featured are licenced and fully regulated offshore that are available to all residents of Connecticut, or anyone 18+ that lives in the US.

Here are the main reasons why you should create accounts today with these Connecticut betting sites.

BetOnline – Top promo welcome offer that will land you $1000 in free bets Everygame – Excellent NFL bonuses for existing customers Bovada – Welcome promo in place for crypto and USD users BetNow – Wide NFL market coverage and 2% rebate on any weekly losses MyBookie – 50% reload bonus on future deposits BetUS – Huge welcome offer, decades of experience & refer a friend bonus Sportsbetting.ag – 25% reload bonus for future NFL deposits JazzSports – Simple to navigate betting platform for NFL lovers

How To Bet On NFL In Connecticut

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

Latest Connecticut Sports Betting Update

Connecticut NFL betting lovers have a lot of options when wagering on the new NFL season with sports betting being legalized in state.

That said, it can still be rewarding to look around if you want to get better value from your NFL betting – especially when betting in Connecticut.

The US sportsbooks showcased below are the best Connecticut NFL betting sites for many reasons – including customer experience, an easy registration process, first-rate welcome promo offers, NFL odds and market selection – which you are unlikely to find with your average in-state bookies.

These betting sites will give players the best odds and value, which can be a huge difference between winning more.

There are also hundreds of dollars in promo betting offers for joining, so you can super-charge your new accounts before you’ve even placed a bet in Connecticut.

If that’s not enough, there are also ongoing promotions for existing customers that will keep you interested long after signing-up.

These US betting sites also offer many more markets than regular bookies with a lot of exclusive options to hunt out – especially around prop bets and parlays.

With a lightning-fast safe and secure sign-up processes with no painful KYC checks, plus no betting limits, then anyone 18+ can get an account.

So, when searching for the best NFL betting value, these featured Connecticut NFL betting sites are your go-to platforms.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Connecticut

Spread Betting

Spread betting is certainly one of the most popular NFL wagers around as it evens out the betting odds between two unevenly matched sides.

This works by giving the more favored team a spread of points that they have to win by – a sort of handicap before the game has started – this is known as ‘to cover the spread’.

Or the lesser fancied team must either win or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if Kansas City Chiefs are +4.5 against the Las Vegas Raiders who are -4.5, then the Chiefs must either win or not lose by more than 4 points. The Raiders would win if they won the game by 5 points+.

Just imagine it as a made-up set of points a certain team has overcome in order to win – no different really in horse racing handicap races, where the better horses would carry more weight in order to try and even up a race.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are purely selecting the final result of a match.

In an NFL game, this would mean choosing the winner of a certain game – If the other team wins, then your bet loses, or if the team you want to win does – then you win.

It’s the simplest form of betting.

For example – if you bet on the Chiefs at +170 to beat the Raiders – If the Chiefs win, your bet wins, if the Raiders win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under Bets

The over/under bets surround the total number of points scored (by either both teams or one team – depending on what market you pick) in a selected match – so if you believe it will be over or under the total points set out by the sportsbook.

For example – if the over/under line was set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.

If you placed a bet of $100 on Over 40 and the match has over 40 points, you would win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.

If you place a bet of $100 on Under 40 and the match has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet would be a loser.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets surround an individual players performances and landmark stats in each match. This might be – how many touchdowns a given player will get, the amount of tackles a defensive player might make or how many receiving yards a player will rack-up.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are focused more around game markers – like what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be scored and who will be the first half winner.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also a nice option – these are when you combine multiple bets in order to maximize your odds.

For example – you could combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the fourth quarter will be the highest scoring quarter in the game. A bet such as this can often return incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come right for the bet to be successful.

NFL Futures

The NFL Futures markets are also very popular, but your bet and money are often tied up for longer – hence the name ‘futures’.

These are longer-term forecast bets that are normally won or lost over a series of many games.

NFL Futures markets include who will win each division, the exact division positions, the final two teams and of course the most popular being the actual winner of the Super Bowl – you can see the updated Super Bowl LVIII Futures odds here.

NFL Odds

See the latest NFL odds from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.