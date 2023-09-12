How To Bet On The NFL In Colorado – CO Sports Betting Sites

You can learn how to bet on the NFL in Colorado by creating accounts with the top CO sports betting sites featured below as the new 2023/24 NFL season is now underway.



Yes, if you want to place bets on the NFL if living in Colorado we can help you with the best offshore US sportsbooks below. Of course, there is a lot of variety open to NFL bettors these days and many different gambling options but we’ve researched for you the top US sportsbooks, which also have many NFL free bets to claim and will allow you to bet in ANY US State.

Top 8 Colorado Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Colorado

To help you further, we’ve also graded the best NFL betting sites in Colorado into our top 8 – but this doesn’t mean those not near the top aren’t worth joining as we researched many more than this.

These are basically (in our opinion) the best 8 NFL betting sites around at the moment.

These sportsbooks are also fully licenced and regulated offshore, plus on offer to all residents of Colorado, or any person that resides in the US that is 18+.

See the reasons why you should create accounts with these Colorado betting sites today.

BetOnline – One of the best welcome offers of $1000 in free bets Everygame – Continued NFL promotions for their existing customers Bovada – Welcome promos for crypto and USD users BetNow – First-rate NFL market coverage and wide selection of depositing bonuses MyBookie – Firm favorite with NFL betting fans and ongoing customer offers BetUS – One of the biggest welcome offers with decades of experience Sportsbetting.ag – A 25% reload bonus for NFL deposits JazzSports – Easy-to navigate platform for NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Colorado

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

Latest Colorado Sports Betting Update

Colorado NFL betting fans have many options at their disposal when wagering on the new NFL season with sports betting being legalized in state.

That said, it can still be very rewarding to shop around if you want to get better value from your NFL betting – especially if betting in Colorado.

The US sportsbooks listed below are the best Colorado NFL betting sites for many things – including customer experience, a simple registration process, top welcome promo offers, NFL odds and market choice – which you are unlikely to find with your average in-state bookmakers.

These sites will provide players with first-rate odds and value, which can be the difference between winning more.

Add to that many hundreds of dollars in promo free bets for signing-up, then you can hit the ground running when placing your NFL bets in Colorado.

If that’s not enough, there are also ongoing promotions for existing customers that will keep you interested long after joining.

These US betting sites also offer many more markets than regular bookies with a lot of exclusive options to hunt out – especially around prop bets and parlays.

With a lightning-fast safe and secure sign-up processes with no painful KYC checks, plus no betting limits, then anyone 18+ can get an account.

So, when searching for the best NFL betting value, these featured Colorado NFL betting sites are your go-to platforms.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Colorado

Spread Betting

Spread betting is one of the most popular NFL wagers around as it’s put in place to even out the betting odds between two unevenly matched sides.

This works by giving the more favored team a spread of points to win by – a sort of handicap before the game starts – this is often known as ‘to cover the spread’.

Or the lesser fancied team must either win or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if Denver Broncos are +4.5 against the LA Rams who are -4.5, then the Broncos must either win or not lose by more than 4 points. The LA Rams would win if they won the game by 5 points+.

Just imagine it as a made-up set of points a certain team has overcome in order to win – no different really in horse racing handicap races, where the better horses would carry more weight in order to try and even up a race.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are purely selecting the final result of a match.

In an NFL game, this would mean choosing the winner of a certain game – If the other team wins, then your bet loses, or if the team you want to win does – then you win.

It’s the simplest form of betting.

For example – if you bet on the Broncos at +180 to beat the Rams – If the Broncos win, your bet wins, if the Rams win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under Bets

The over/under bets surround the total number of points scored (by either both teams or one team – depending on what market you pick) in a selected match – so if you believe it will be over or under the total points set out by the sportsbook.

For example – if the over/under line was set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.

If you placed a bet of $100 on Over 40 and the match has over 40 points, you would win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.

If you place a bet of $100 on Under 40 and the match has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet would be a loser.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets surround an individual players performances and landmark stats in each match. This might be – how many touchdowns a given player will get, the amount of tackles a defensive player might make or how many receiving yards a player will rack-up.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are focused more around game markers – like what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be scored and who will be the first half winner.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option – these are when you combine multiple bets in order to maximize your odds.

For example – you could combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the fourth quarter will be the highest scoring quarter in the game. A bet such as this can often return incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come right for the bet to be successful.

NFL Futures

The NFL Futures markets are also a very popular option, but your bet and money are often tied up for longer – hence the name ‘futures’.

These are longer-term forecast bets that are normally won or lost over a series of many games.

NFL Futures markets include who will win each division, the exact division positions, the final two teams and of course the most popular being the actual winner of the Super Bowl – you can see the updated Super Bowl LVIII Futures odds below.

NFL Odds

See below the latest NFL odds from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.