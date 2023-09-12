How To Bet On The NFL In Arizona – AZ Sports Betting Sites

NFL Week 2 is here and for those looking to bet on the games we have a complete list of the best Arizona sports betting sites to join. Click below to join your sportsbook and get free bet bonuses to use on your wagers today.

Latest Arizona Sports Betting Update

Arizona bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Arizona NFL betting sites offer extraordinary value and customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you're signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you're a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won't be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you're looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Arizona NFL betting sites shouldn't be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Arizona

If you’re looking to join the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL in Arizona 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need. Here is a rundown of the main markets most players look for.

Spread Betting

The spread is the most popular NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must eiher win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if Arizona Cardinals are +4.5 against the New York Giants who are -4.5, then the Cardinals must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. The Giants would win if they won the game by 5 points or more.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.

You bet on the Cardinals at +180 to beat the Giants. If the Cardinals win, your bet wins, if the Giants win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 40 and the game has over 40 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 40 and the game has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.

NFL Futures

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.