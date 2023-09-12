NFL

How To Bet On The NFL In Alaska – AK Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
nfl teams new1
nfl teams new1

Take a look at the best Alaska sports betting sites for wagering on the NFL as the 2023 season gets underway and returns to our TV screens for another year of drama and excitement.

Top 8 Alaska Sports Betting Sites For NFL

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Alaska

We have ranked the top eight sportsbooks in Alaska for NFL betting. Each one is licensed and regulated offshore, available to every Alaska resident as well as the rest of the USA if you’re aged 18 or over.

  1. BetOnline – Inviting welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Impressive promotions, including a multi-deposit bonus for new customers
  3. Bovada – Special welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Free bets, competitive odds and top of the range NFL market coverage
  5. MyBookie – One of the main players in NFL betting and engaging customer offers
  6. BetUS – Superb for NFL betting with their generous offer and extensive markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get valuable free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming professionals and easy to use for rookie bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Alaska

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Alaska Sports Betting Update

Alaska bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.

However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Alaska, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Alaska NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Alaska NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Alaska

Our recommended sites will give you everything you need at your disposal to begin your journey of wagering on the NFL this season. Below we have listed some of the most popular markets bettors like to aim at.

Spread Betting

The spread is the most esteemed NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if the Atlanta Falcons are +1.5 against the Green Bay Packers who are -1.5, then the Falcons must either win the game or not lose by more than 1 point. The Packers would win if they won the game by 2 points or more.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the encounter. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.

You bet on the Falcons at +100 to beat the Packers. If the Falcons win, your bet wins, if the Packers win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 35 at -115 and Under 35 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 35 and the game has over 35 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 35 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 35 and the game has under 35 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 35 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are based on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are centered more around game markets such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine a number of bets in order to boost your odds. You might look at combining the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and if the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet like this would bring valuable odds, but of course all selections need to come true for the bet to win.

NFL Futures

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to try your hand at season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Some futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winner.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL betting
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On The NFL In Kentucky – KT Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  6min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Nevada – NV Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  8min

A fascinating opening weekend has given us a little insight into what may unravel this season, and with the rest of the campaign now set in motion, we are guiding…

nfl teams new1
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Alaska – AK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  13min

Take a look at the best Alaska sports betting sites for wagering on the NFL as the 2023 season gets underway and returns to our TV screens for another year…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Nebraska – NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  2min
nfl teams new1
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Connecticut – CT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  5min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Idaho – ID Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  22min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Montana – MT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  28min
Arrow to top