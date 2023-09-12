How To Bet On The NFL In Alaska – AK Sports Betting Sites

Take a look at the best Alaska sports betting sites for wagering on the NFL as the 2023 season gets underway and returns to our TV screens for another year of drama and excitement.
List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Alaska
We have ranked the top eight sportsbooks in Alaska for NFL betting. Each one is licensed and regulated offshore, available to every Alaska resident as well as the rest of the USA if you’re aged 18 or over.
- BetOnline – Inviting welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
- Everygame – Impressive promotions, including a multi-deposit bonus for new customers
- Bovada – Special welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
- BetNow – Free bets, competitive odds and top of the range NFL market coverage
- MyBookie – One of the main players in NFL betting and engaging customer offers
- BetUS – Superb for NFL betting with their generous offer and extensive markets
- Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get valuable free bets
- JazzSports – Live streaming professionals and easy to use for rookie bettors
How To Bet On NFL In Alaska
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL wagers
Latest Alaska Sports Betting Update
Alaska bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.
However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Alaska, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.
The best Alaska NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Alaska NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.
Popular NFL Betting Options In Alaska
Our recommended sites will give you everything you need at your disposal to begin your journey of wagering on the NFL this season. Below we have listed some of the most popular markets bettors like to aim at.
Spread Betting
The spread is the most esteemed NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.
The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.
An example of this is if the Atlanta Falcons are +1.5 against the Green Bay Packers who are -1.5, then the Falcons must either win the game or not lose by more than 1 point. The Packers would win if they won the game by 2 points or more.
Money Line Bets
Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the encounter. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.
You bet on the Falcons at +100 to beat the Packers. If the Falcons win, your bet wins, if the Packers win, then your bet loses.
Over/Under
The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.
An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 35 at -115 and Under 35 being -105.
If you bet $100 on Over 35 and the game has over 35 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 35 then your bet loses.
If you bet $100 on Under 35 and the game has under 35 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 35 then your bet loses.
Player Prop Bets
Player prop bets are based on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.
Game Prop Bets
Game props are centered more around game markets such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.
Same Game Parlays
Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine a number of bets in order to boost your odds. You might look at combining the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and if the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet like this would bring valuable odds, but of course all selections need to come true for the bet to win.
NFL Futures
The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to try your hand at season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Some futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winner.
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer