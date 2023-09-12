How To Bet On The NFL In Alabama – AL Sports Betting Sites

The brand-new NFL season is finally upon us after what felt like the longest off-season in history, so get stuck in with a detailed list of the best Alabama sports betting sites to join before the action begins.
Top 8 Alabama Sports Betting Sites For NFL
List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Alabama
See below our ranking of the top eight sportsbooks you can sign up with to start betting on the NFL in Alabama. Every single one of these sportsbooks are both licensed and regulated offshore. They’re also available to all residents of Alabama and the USA if you’re over the age of 18.
- BetOnline – Captivating welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
- Everygame – Tremendous promotions, including a multi-deposit bonus for brand-new customers
- Bovada – Exclusive welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
- BetNow – Free bets, competitive odds and exceptional NFL market coverage
- MyBookie – Major player in NFL betting and alluring customer offers
- BetUS – Exemplary for NFL betting with their enticing offer and markets
- Sportsbetting.ag – Beginner customers wagering on NFL can get great free bets
- JazzSports – Live streaming connoisseurs and easy to use for rookie NFL bettors
How To Bet On NFL In Alabama
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL wagers
Latest Alabama Sports Betting Update
Alabama bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.
However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Alabama, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.
The best Alabama NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Alabama NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.
Popular NFL Betting Options In Alabama
If you want to know how to bet on NFL in Alabama and sign-up ahead of the upcoming NFL action, our recommended sites are on hand to offer you everything you need. Below, we take a look at the main betting markets to wager on.
Spread Betting
The spread is the most cherished NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.
The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.
An example of this is if the Baltimore Ravens are +3.5 against the Cincinnati Bengals who are -3.5, then the Ravens must either win the game or not lose by more than 3 points. The Bengals would win if they won the game by 4 points or more.
Money Line Bets
Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the showdown. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.
You bet on the Ravens at +160 to beat the Bengals. If the Ravens win, your bet wins, if the Bengals win, then your bet loses.
Over/Under
The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.
An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 55 at -115 and Under 55 being -105.
If you bet $100 on Over 55 and the game has over 55 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 55 then your bet loses.
If you bet $100 on Under 55 and the game has under 55 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 55 then your bet loses.
Player Prop Bets
Player prop bets are based on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will tally.
Game Prop Bets
Game props are centered more around game markets such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.
Same Game Parlays
Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine a number of bets in order to boost your odds. You might think about combining the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and if the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring valuable odds, but all selections need to come true for the bet to win.
NFL Futures
The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to have a go at season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Some futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and the Super Bowl winner.
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
