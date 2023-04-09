Just like everyone else, West Virginia sports betting sites are gearing up for the NBA Playoffs, and you can get a piece of the action yourself. If you are looking to bet on the NBA playoffs in West Virginia, you will need to know where to find the best odds and most varied markets. We will show you how.

There are also free bets to be found on West Virginia sports betting sites as well. We’ll explain how and where to find them – and how to ensure you get the best offers when you place a bet on the NBA Playoffs.

Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For NBA Playoffs Betting

BetOnline – Offers an incredible $1000 of free bets to Nebraska sports bettors Everygame – A long track record of quality and great NBA playoffs odds BetUS – 125% bonus when you sign up and bet on the NBA Playoffs in Nebraska JazzSports – Incredibly user-friendly and specialists in basketball betting Bovada – Great variety of NBA Playoffs markets from a trusted sportsbook LuckyBlock – A leading sportsbook specialising in cryptocurrency MyBookie – One of the best all-round Nebraska sports betting sites with a proven record

Latest West Virginia Sports Betting Update

West Virginia has already legalized sports betting, so bettors are free to explore all the many options out there when they want to bet on the NBA Playoffs. If you want to find the best experience, that means looking away from traditional bookies.

Our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites are the top specialists in basketball betting and have bigger markets, better odds and do not impose betting limits.

Registration is also a much smoother and more pleasant experience. You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia and there are no KYC checks. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these West Virginia sports betting sites are open to you.

After registering, you will receive next-level welcome bonuses of free bets as well as other promotions, so these sites offer the kind of value and experience that traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

How To Bet On the NBA Playoffs In West Virginia

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NBA Playoffs wagers

NBA Playoffs Gambling Options in West Virginia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The NBA Playoffs are the very pinnacle of basketball and see the best teams scrapping it out for sporting immortality. Professional sport doesn’t really get much bigger than that.

They are contested by 16 teams. Of those teams, 12 qualify automatically by finishing in the top six of their respective conferences. The remaining four berths go to those who are successful in the Play-ins – a smaller qualification tournament contested by the best of the rest.

The 16 teams then compete against each other in knockout format with each tie consisting of a best-of-seven series until one Eastern Conference and one Western Conference team remain. They will then battle it out for overall supremacy in the NBA Finals, which is again a best-of-seven series.

Our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites make it easy to immerse yourself in the action by utilizing your basketball knowledge to cash-in.

At this stage of the season, everyone probably has a hunch about which team will come out on top in the NBA Playoffs, and you can back your guys in the Futures market, which contains all the pre-tournament odds.

The moneyline market simplifies things by challenging you to call the winner without bothering yourself on how it’s done, although you do pay a price for your prediction lacking detail in the odds. When betting in this market, therefore, it’s probably best to back an outsider if you want to find value.

If you are willing to go further than the basics in your predictions, our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites allow you to place bets on a match-by-match, series-by-series or round-by-round basis. When you bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia, these markets can be the best way to immerse yourself in the whole event.

For example, you can bet on a team to win the series and by how much. If you think one particular series is going to be close and will go the distance, back your pick to win it 4-3. If you see a mismatch, back them to trounce the opposition 4-0 or 4-1.

Game-by-game betting opens up the NBA Playoffs even more to sports bettors in West Virginia. Here you can follow the flow of a series as it happens by utilizing markets such as the point spread, which allows you to bet on the margin by which a team will win a match within the series. The over/under market is another very popular one that allows you to wager on the total points scored in the match.

Placing a bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia with our recommended sports betting sites is fun and easy and bettors can be ensured a much better customer experience than traditional bookies can offer as well.

How To Get An NBA Playoffs Free Bet In West Virginia

All of our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites have enticing welcome offers meaning you can receive free bets for the NBA Playoffs. Simply follow the instructions below to take advantage.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NBA Playoffs betting

1. BetOnline NBA Playoffs West Virginia Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

If you want to bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia, BetOnline certainly has you covered. They have hundreds of basketball markets and highly competitive odds. Newly registered sports bettors will also receive 50% of their first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. That means should you deposit the full amount of $2000, you’ll get $1000 back in free bets.

2. Everygame NBA Playoffs West Virginia Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame is the original sports betting site, and the fact they remain so popular to this day is a testament to the quality they offer. They have the NBA Playoffs very well covered with a comprehensive range of markets, immaculate customer service and some of the best odds around. You will also get a 100% multi-deposit welcome bonus on your first three deposits.

3. BetUS NBA Playoffs West Virginia Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you want some casino action thrown in too when you bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia, then BetUS would be a good option for you. Their user-friendly site is very easy to navigate and you will not be lacking in markets or great odds when it comes to the NBA. New users will get a 100% sports betting bonus, and they also throw in a 25% casino bonus on deposits up to $2500 as well.

4. Jazz Sports NBA Playoffs West Virginia Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports are perhaps not as comprehensive as the rest in terms of number of markets, but what makes them stand out is they focus on the most popular markets and specialise in them. That makes them a great option for placing a bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia, especially if you are not planning on deviating too far from the norm. Sports bettors will also get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 back in free bets.

5. Bovada NBA Playoffs West Virginia Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Sports bettors will find a very user-friendly and mobile-optimized platform at Bovada, which is always a great place to start. From there you can bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia in all the top markets such as game-by-game, moneyline, points spread and plenty more as well. Traditional deposit methods are supported as well as cryptocurrency, and you can enjoy a 75% bonus on your first crypto deposit up to $750.

6. Lucky Block NBA Playoffs West Virginia Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on NBA Playoffs Without KYC

There is a lot to love about Lucky Block but where they really shine is cryptocurrency. That means that sign-up is the easiest of all of our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites, and they follow that up with a wide range of NBA Playoffs markets, some of which are exclusive. Sports bettors can also be guaranteed great odds and regular promotions as well.

7. MyBookie NBA Playoffs West Virginia Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie is a very well-established name with a decade of experience allowing them to know exactly how to put the customer first. They offer a multitude of markets and a simplified sign-up process. If you want to bet on the NBA Playoffs in West Virginia, you can also get 50% of your first deposit (up to $500) back in free bets.

NBA Playoffs Outright Odds

Teams play a lot of games over the course of the regular-season, so by the time the NBA Playoffs start, sports bettors generally have a good idea of who the best teams are. The Milwaukee Bucks have certainly earned a lot of admirers this season and they are the favorites heading into the post-season.

While their quality is proven, though, the NBA Playoffs alone can test a teams mettle and ability to deliver when the stakes are high, so the tournament is anyone’s to win. Who can deliver in the key moments when it matters the most? That is what top level sport is all about.

As well as the Bucks, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will likely be the teams to beat from the Eastern Conference. Denver, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers are fancied in the West, but don’t discount defending champions Golden State Warriors either – especially with Stephen Curry now back from injury to lead their NBA Playoffs charge.

Milwaukee Bucks +240

Boston Celtics +360

Phoenix Suns +500

Philadelphia 76ers +850

Denver Nuggets +950

Golden State Warriors +950

Los Angeles Lakers +1200

Memphis Grizzlies +1900

Los Angeles Clippers +2700

Cleveland Cavaliers +3600

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.