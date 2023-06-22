Indiana sports betting sites are ready to go for this year’s NBA Draft and we’ve found some incredible bonus offers including completely free bets that provide awesome value.

If you want to bet on the NBA Draft 2023 in Indiana

NBA Draft 2023 Gambling Options in Indiana with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The 77th edition of the annual NBA Draft will take place on 22 June at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Although 30 teams will be in the draw, only 58 picks will take place after Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls forfeited their second round picks due to violating NBA free agency rules.

San Antonio Spurs have the NBA Draft 2023 first selection and there is wide speculation that the first overall pick will be Victor Wembanyama.

Betting on the NBA Draft in Indiana can add some extra fun to the proceedings, and there are lots of interesting markets you can choose from.

With the first pick already widely predicted, odds aren’t great for Wembanyama. However, if you want to go with this type of bet, why not look at who will be second, third, fourth or even tenth pick instead.

Another fun market to bet on is the under/over market. For example, you can place Gradey Dick UNDER 10.5 which means that you are betting that Dick will be selected in the first 10 picks. Or Cason Wallace UNDER 12.5, hoping that Wallace will be picked in the first 12.

If you like the under/over markets you might also want to bet on whether there will be under or over 15.5 freshmen selected in the first draft or whether there will be under or over 8 trades in the first round.

There are a great range of NBA Draft prop bets available at our recommended Indiana sports betting sites as well. You might want to choose two players and select who you think will be picked first e.g. Keyonte George vs. Jordan Hawkins, or you might want to bet on your favorite team instead, predicting who their first or second pick will be.

For those who enjoy more challenging wagers, which usually bring the higher odds, you could bet on the exact order of the top three picks. A bet on V. Wembanyama – B. Miller – C. Whitmore as the first three picks will give you decent odds for example.

You can take your pick of the markets when you bet on the NBA Draft 2023 in Indiana, just make sure you get the most value from your bets when you do. Our chosen sites will certainly give you that.

NBA Draft 2023 Odds

With there being an overwhelming favorite for the first pick of the NBA Draft 2023, we would suggest you skip this market to bet on. Victor Wembanyama is currently -20000, so it’s best to look elsewhere for more unpredictable odds.

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are favorites for second pick, but as the selections go on, you can access bigger and better markets.

The odds below are currently available for the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft 2023 at BetOnline.

Aaron Thompson -110

Cam Whitmore+165

Ausar Thompson +600

Jarace Walker +1000

Brandon Miller +1800

Scoot Henderson +2800

Anthony Black +4000

Taylor Hendricks +7500

Odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change.