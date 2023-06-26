How To Bet On The Match 2023 In Washington

Sports and sporting superstars will collide on the golf course in The Match 2023, and you can make sure you are part of the action with some fantastic Washington sports betting sites.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will face off against each other in an intriguing cross-sport battle of champions.

If you want to bet on The Match 2023 in Washington, you’d might as well enjoy hundreds of dollars in free bets while you do it, and we will show you how easy it is to do just that.

BetOnline – Head-turning welcome bonus worth up to $1000 BetNow – Inclusive and great value for bettors on all budgets Bovada – Wide market coverage to bet on The Match 2023 in Washington Everygame – Outstanding golf betting and welcome offers MyBookie – True golf specialists and trusted sportsbook

Just because in-state sports betting isn’t yet legalized in Washington, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out when it comes to betting on The Match 2023.

In fact, our recommended Washington sports betting sites offer much more value than the traditional bookies anyway, so you can go straight to these sites for the best experience.

You will notice those benefits immediately when you register. Signing up is incredibly quick and simple compared to traditional bookies, and you won’t be subject to KYC checks either. Additionally, anyone aged 18 years and over can join up and bet on The Match 2023 in Washington.

That is just the start of the benefits too. Once you make your first deposit, you will have access to brilliant welcome offers that get you a hefty haul of free bets to use.

When you use them, you will be assured of great odds and market coverage as well, with these sites genuine sports specialists.

Ultimately, our recommended sites will ensure you get the best possible value and customer experience, meaning you won’t be disappointed.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The Match 2023 wagers

The Match 2023 Gambling Options in Washington with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The Match is a made-for-television sporting spectacle that has become a much-loved staple of the annual broadcast calendar.

It started out as a straight-up golfing exhibition, pitting legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson against each other. They both returned for the second edition, but brought a pair of NFL stars – Peyton Manning and Tom Brady with them as teammates.

Since then it has evolved, routinely returning to its pro golf roots but occasionally bringing in stars of other sports too. This year, they have gone for a NFL vs NBA extravaganza, as reigning Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce do battle with multi-time NBA champions Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson over 12 holes of the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 29.

It is an exhibition that generates millions of dollars for charity, but you can still enjoy betting on all the usual golf markets.

You could keep it nice and simple and bet on the winning team, and since there is no real form to judge by you should get relatively similar odds for both.

If you want to be a little more adventurous, then you could try to predict the score. It is standard matchplay golf scoring, similar to that at the Ryder Cup, in which the pairs compete to win each hole.

In December, for example, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods 3 and 2, which means they were three holes up with two to play.

If there is one thing that can make watching sports more exciting than putting a bet on it, it is putting a free bet on it. It’s easier than you might think too. Here’s how:

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for The Match 2023 betting

1. BetOnline The Match 2023 Washington Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Some betting welcome offers are a real head-turner and BetOnline leads the way in that. Not only will you get expert odds and high market coverage, but you can claim up to $1000 in free bets too. Make any deposit from $55 to $2000 to bet on The Match 2023 and get 50% of it back as a bonus.

2. BetNow The Match 2023 Washington Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

If you have ever felt that welcome offers are only geared towards the high-rollers, then BetNow could be the online sportsbook for you. Any first deposit of between $20 and $300 will receive a 150% welcome bonus.

3. Bovada The Match 2023 Washington Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Sportsbooks accepting cryptocurrency deposits is nothing new, but Bovada is leading the way and providing excellent service to crypto bettors in Washington. USD is also accepted, though, and you will get a welcome bonus for both. Make your first deposit a crypto one, up to $750, and you’ll get a 75% bonus.

4. Everygame The Match 2023 Washington Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Of all the Washington online sports betting sites, Everygame is the oldest. That means it has decades worth of experience to draw on to make sure that you get the best value. That includes a welcome bonus on your first three deposits, so definitely one to check out for The Match 2023 betting.

5. MyBookie The Match 2023 Washington Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie have a huge amount of positives to offer gamblers, including a supremely user-friendly interface, great market coverage and fantastic odds. The welcome offer is incredibly enticing too, with new Washington customers receiving a 50% bonus on their first deposit up to $500.

The Match 2023 Odds

Given there are no professional golfers in show, the odds for The Match 2023 are a lot more even than you’d usually expect to find.

Both Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes have competed in the event before but both finished in the losing pair – Curry in 2020 and Mahomes in 2022.

Curry is considered the best golfer among the four players and that might well make the Splash Brothers strong favourites in many people’s eyes. However, will Mahomes and Kelce prove to be the stronger overall pair on the golf course?

Here are the odds as BetOnline see them.

Steph Curry / Klay Thompson -310

Patrick Mahomes / Travis Kelce +250

Odds correct at the time of writing but subject to change.