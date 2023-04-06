We can show you how to bet on the Masters Canada, by joining the trusted sports betting sites for golf listed below. These recommended offshore sportsbooks will allow you to bet in Canada and also ANY US state across America. Therefore, if you live in a banned betting area – you can still have a bet at this week’s Masters.



Plus, there is also $1,000’s of free bets to use on the Masters to claim along the way.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For The Masters Betting

BetOnline – Outstanding welcome bonus and fantastic Masters odds BetUS – Big choice of Masters markets and 125% sign up bonus too Everygame – Well established and trusted site for your Masters betting in Canada JazzSports – Customer-friendly site offering great on-going offers for sports bettors Bovada – Popular sports betting site with superb Masters betting odds LuckyBlock – The best pick if you want to bet on The Masters in cryptocurrency MyBookie – Renowned sports betting site known for first-rate customer service

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is already legal in most parts of Canada, if you do find yourself in a banned area or in a US state that doesn’t allow wagers – it’s 100% fine.

As the great news is that the trusted offshore sportsbooks for Canada bettors on this page will let you bet on this week’s Masters golf in Canada or ANY US STATE.

Plus, not only that, but there are also huge extra benefits to registering with these sportsbooks for your Masters betting in Canada. Starting with $1,000’s of free bets to claim along the way.

To begin with, the registration process couldn’t be quicker or easier. There are no KYC checks so you can complete sign-up in just a few minutes and start placing your golf betting Masters wagers straight away.

Secondly, these sites offer a range of exclusive markets that you won’t find in traditional bookies. Most sites will offer the main outright odds and other basics, but these sites are sports betting specialists and offer a much wider choice of markets for Canada sports bettors.

Additional benefits include generous welcome offers such as free bets, regular promotions giving extra value, anonymous crypto deposits and no state betting restrictions either.

If you really want to make the most of Masters betting in Canada or ANY US State, these sports betting sites are a great option. Read on for more details of all the exciting sign-up offers and how you can access them across Canada.

How To Bet on The Masters In Canada



Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The Masters bets

The Masters Gambling Options in Canada with our Trusted Sports Betting Sites

The opening golf major of the season – the 87th Masters takes centre stage this week, where the best of the best will compete for the highly desired green jacket and a monster $15m purse, with the winner getting $2.7m.

The Augusta National Golf Club will, as always, stage this prestigious event and you can get in on all the action by betting on the Masters in Canada or ANY US State with the best Canada sports betting sites 2023 below.

There are many different Masters markets available at our recommended Canada sports betting sites, some of which you won’t find in the usual bookies, so make sure you check those out.

Many Masters Markets To Bet On

You can, of course, simply bet on who you think will be the outright winner, and you can find this in the Futures market. You can stick to who you think will win the green jacket on Sunday or you can place an each-way bet for your player to finish in the top five or ten.

For those of you who want tastier Masters betting options, why not look at the Hole-in-One market, the Top 20 Finish market or the nationality of the winner.

Once the Masters is underway, that’s when you’ll see more betting markets open up as the groups are announced. You can go ’round-by-round’ betting on who you think will be the first-round leader or who will make the weekend cut at the tournament.

You can even bet on the players in each round known as ‘three ball betting’ where you bet on which player will outperform their playing partners.

If you want to bet on the Masters in Canada, there are so many markets to choose from and lots of free bets and promotions you can access at these Canada sports betting sites so don’t miss out.

How To Get a Free Bet in Canada On The Masters

If you’re looking to bet on The Masters in Canada, why would you miss out on thousands of dollars of free bets available to you? Well, the good news is, you don’t have to. Simply follow the steps below and you can access an abundance of offers and free bets from these Canada sports betting sites.

1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below

2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

3. Join to the sports betting site with your key details

4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for The Masters betting

1. BetOnline The Masters Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have an excellent reputation amongst sports bettors in Canada and they are a trusted and established site that have been around for over 20 years. If you want to bet on golf and in particular The Masters, then make sure you check them out for great odds. Their incredibly generous welcome bonus gives you 50% of your first deposit back in free bets. That means that if you deposit $2000, you will receive an outstanding $1000 in free bets.

Or, even if you deposit just $55, you will still get a $27.50 free bet (the minimum deposit to get the offer).

2. BetUS The Masters Canada Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are a much-loved sports betting site with an easy-to-use platform and exceptional customer service. They are a favorite to many golf betters and their Masters markets are immense. If betting on the Masters in Canada, you can take advantage of their enticing 125% deposit bonus for new customers. Deposit $100 or more and receive 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus as well up to $2500.

3. Everygame The Masters Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame is the original online sports betting site that many still consider to be the best. With over three decades of experience, they will provide all the Masters markets you could want in Canada and excellent customer service too. Don’t miss out on their $750 welcome bonus which gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits.

4. Jazz Sports The Masters Canada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports don’t have the biggest range of sports markets, however, what they do have, they do exceptionally well and that’s a big plus for golf enthusiasts. Their user-friendly platform has all the Masters markets you could want and fantastic odds too. As well as their nice welcome bonus, Jazz Sports are known for their regular promotions that reward loyal customers. Their sign-up offer gives you 50% back in free bets for your first deposit up to $1000.

Use Jazz Sports to bet in Canada or ANY US State across America.

5. Bovada The Masters Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada offer some of the most competitive odds for sports betting and that is why they are one of the most popular sportsbooks in Canada. Their loyal customers enjoy a range of markets for all the major golf tournaments including The Masters. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but the best welcome offer right now gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with crypto.

6. Lucky Block The Masters Canada Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on The Masters Without KYC

Lucky Block is a leading crypto currency sportsbook and casino that are changing the way customers are looked after. As a relatively new site, they offer a vast range of sports markets, including The Masters, many of which you won’t find anywhere else, and their sign-up process takes literally seconds to complete. To get great value and access to their ongoing range of promotions in Canada, see how you can sign up below.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN

Download and Install the VPN Client

Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server

Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie The Masters Canada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Excellent customer service is the focus on MyBookie, and this established sportsbook has been looking after their sports bettors for nearly a decade. Offering a vast range of sports markets, they are a great choice for betting on The Masters in Canada. When you join, you’ll be able to make the most of a 50% deposit bonus up to $500 to kick-start your Masters betting.

The Masters Outright Odds

The Masters has the smallest line-up of all the major golf tournaments with around 90 – 100 competitors taking part. Trying to select your winner out of those is still a challenge though, so you might want to look at the favorites before making your selection.

Last year’s winner, American Scottie Scheffler, is the current favorite to wear the green jacket for the second year running, but Spaniard Jon Rahm is hot on his heels and currently in record-breaking form after winning five of his last nine events. Outright odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request @ BetOnline

