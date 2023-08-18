Soccer

How to Bet On The Leagues Cup Final 2023 in Florida | FL Soccer Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
You can bet on the Leagues Cup Final 2023 in Florida, by joining up with our recommended USA offshore sportsbooks listed – plus, you can also get some of the best soccer free bets in the process.

If you want to bet on this Saturday’s Leagues Cup Final between Inter Miami and Nashville FC if living in Florida, you are going to want to make sure you have the most competitive odds and the best customer experience – all while taking advantage of as many free bet offers as you can.

We have researched all of that for you, so you don’t have to and best of all you can use the best US offshore sportsbooks in Florida – even if betting is not yet legal in that region.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Leagues Cup Final 2023 Betting

  1. BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the Leagues Cup Final
  2. Everygame – An enticing $750 welcome offer from a very well-established and trusted sportsbook
  3. BetNow – $300 Welcome offer on the table for new players ahead of the 2023 Leagues Cup Final
  4. MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses in Florida
  5. Bovada – Established US sports betting site, particularly with soccer bettors living in Florida

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update

There are still many states that is prohibited including Florida.

But, the good news is you can join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet on the 2023 Leagues Cup Final anywhere and in any US state – so it doesn’t matter if you are a resident in a currently banned betting area.

Including in the state of Florida – the home of Inter Miami.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these US sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the Leagues Cup Final on Saturday August 26 – a match between Lionel Messi’s Inter Milan and Nashville FC.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended US sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on the Leagues Cup Final in Florida, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

RELATED: Lionel Messi Odds To Score In The 2023 Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs Nashville FC

How To Bet On The Leagues Cup Final In Florida

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Leagues Cup Final wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Leagues Cup Final Gambling Options in Florida with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The 2023 Leagues Cup Final will be between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Nashville FC.

Miami beat Philadelphia 4-1 in their semi-final, while Nashville saw off Minnesota 5-0.

The pair have met seven times before and it’s Nashville that hold the bragging rights with 4 wins (2 draws) and just the one win for Inter Miami, which came back in 2021 in the MLS.

Lionel Messi has scored 9 goals in his last 6 games for Inter Miami, so can the World Cup winner get on the scoresheet again?

Their last head-to-head between the sides was in May this year when Nashville won 2-1.

When is the Leagues Cup Final 2023?

  • ⏱ Saturday 19th August 2023
  • ⚽️Kick-Off: 9:00pm (ET)
  • 🏟 Geodis Park, Nashville
  • 📺TV: Apple TV, Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS (Canada)

RELATED: Nashville vs Inter Miami Betting Picks: Lionel Messi to Shine as Miami Lift Maiden Title in the Leagues Cup

Many Ways To Bet On The 2023 Leagues Cup Final If Living In Florida

The win is simply selecting the soccer team that you think will win the match (or bet on the draw after 90 mins), plus there are many associated markets to pick from like – first goalscorer, total goals, overs/unders and both teams to score.

Whatever you choose to bet on for the 2023 Leagues Cup Final make sure you get the most value by taking advantage of the generous welcome bonuses at our top Florida sports betting sites.

How To Get A Leagues Cup Final Free Bet In Florida

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on the Leagues Cup Final if living in Florida with one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

  • Select your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Leagues Cup Final betting

1. BetOnline Leagues Cup Final Florida Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Florida sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on the Leagues Cup Final in the Florida this Saturday. Can Messi win it for Miami?

Claim the BetOnline Leagues Cup Final betting offer

2. Everygame Leagues Cup Final Florida Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Bettors have plenty of choice when it comes to sportsbooks, but they should ask themselves why Everygame has firmly stood the test of time. Everygame has been established for more than three decades and that tells you they are doing an awful lot right. Sign up with them to bet on the Leagues Cup Final in Florida and you will get a 100% welcome bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame Leagues Cup Final betting offer

3. BetNow Leagues Cup Final Florida Sports Betting Offer: $300 Welcome Bonus

You can get into bed with BetNow ahead of the Leagues Cup Final with a $300 welcome offer. There is a 150% deposit bonus on the table for new players to take advantage of and with competitive soccer odds covered at BetNow – online or via their mobile betting app – then betting on this weekend’s big game is simple.

Claim the BetNow Leagues Cup Final betting offer

4. Bovada Leagues Cup Final Florida Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

If a great user-friendly and fully mobile-optimized platform is important to you, then you will definitely want to check out Bovada. It is far from a one-trick pony, though. They have some great soccer markets and are set up for, but not restricted to, cryptocurrency deposits as well. Speaking of cryptocurrency deposits, new customers utilizing that option will get a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $750.

Claim the Bovada Leagues Cup Final betting offer

5. MyBookie Leagues Cup Final Florida Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie has an intuitive easy-to-use platform and renowned customer service, and both help set them apart from most other Florida sports betting sites. It also has all the Leagues Cup Final markets you could possibly want and very competitive odds too. New customers can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $1000.

Claim the MyBookie Leagues Cup Final betting offer

