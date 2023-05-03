You can bet on the Kentucky Derby in British Columbia, or ANY part of Canada by joining up with the trusted Canadian offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also grab some nice horse racing free bets along the way.



Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby Betting

Latest British Columbia Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada you can still join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet on the 2023 Kentucky Derby if living in British Columbia or any part of Canada.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Canada sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended British Columbia sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on the Kentucky Derby if living in British Columbia or any part of Canada, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet on The Kentucky Derby In British Columbia

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Kentucky Derby wagers

Kentucky Derby Gambling Options in British Columbia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

It will come as little surprise to anyone to learn that the Kentucky Derby is the most-watched horse racing event in the world – as well as the most highly-anticipated.

The race has many nicknames, including ‘the fastest two minutes in sports,’ which really speaks of the traditions and rich history attached to it.

Indeed, hundreds of thousands of spectators flock to Churchill Downs every year to immerse themselves in the Kentucky Derby, which sees the best Grade 1 three-year thoroughbreds race over a one-and-a-quarter mile (2km) dirt-track course.

That age restriction means that horses only get one chance to contest in the Kentucky Derby and, with a starting list of just 20, it is easy to see why it is the playground of the elite.

The purse is an eyewatering $3million and has grown steadily since the inaugural race in 1875, and that ensures it attracts only the very best runners, riders and trainers from the US horse racing scene.

For the winner awaits a blanket of roses, which also sees the Kentucky Derby referred to as the ‘Run for the Roses.’

Kentucky Derby Is The First Leg Of The US Triple Crown

The Kentucky Derby also signals the start of the coveted American Triple Crown – the very height of prestige in US horse racing. With the Preakness Stakes and Belmont stakes to follow, horse racing fans and Canada sports bettors always know they are in for a treat at this time of the year.

Horse racing in general is a cornerstone of sports betting, and those looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Canada will find all the classic markets. Customarily, they are the win, the place, and the show.

The win, obviously, is simply to select who you believe will come first in the race. If you want to hedge your bets a little, the place may be better for you. It will come at a cost in terms of your odds, but you will be paid if your horse finishes first or second. You can take that a step even further with the show, which encompasses the first three places.

If you want to bet on the Kentucky Derby if living in British Columbia but go a little deeper than the win, place or show, our recommended sportsbooks will ensure you are not short on choice.

One popular market is an exacta bet, but to win on that you will need to correctly predict which horses will finish first and second and the correct order. Meanwhile, a trifecta, superfecta of super-high-five will expand that to the top three, four and five places.

Whatever Kentucky Derby market you chose, our recommended Canada sports betting sites will have you very well covered.

How To Get a Kentucky Derby Free Bet In British Columbia

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on the Kentucky Derby if living in British Columbia on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

1. Bodog Kentucky Derby British Columbia Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are a highly respected and trusted among British Columbia sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.



2. BetOnline Kentucky Derby British Columbia Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to British Columbia sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on the Kentucky Derby in Canada.



3. Lucky Block Kentucky Derby British Columbia Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Kentucky Derby Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce in general, and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game in this regard. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and simplest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of Kentucky Derby markets either. You can also take full advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins)



How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN

Download and Install the VPN Client

Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server

Visit Lucky Block Casino

Kentucky Derby Outright Odds

Former Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby winner Forte comes into the Kentucky Derby on the back of five straight wins, so it will surprise no one to see him installed as the favorite.

As we have seen on countless occasions in the past, though, that can often mean very little. Just last year the Kentucky Derby produced one of the great underdog stories in US horse racing history as Rich Strike – a late-entry long-shot – powered home to take the spoils.

For those wanting to back against Forte, Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice offers an interesting alternative. Those planning on placing a bet on the Kentucky Derby if living in British Columbia, Canada may also want to take a look at the undefeated Kingsbarns, although he will be without his usual jockey for this one.

If you like a longer shot, Two Phil’s looks like offering real value and is liked by many respected tipsters.

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 3/1

Tapit Trice @ 5/1

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Two Phil’s @ 12/1

Verifying @ 15/1

Mage @ 15/1

Raise Cain @ 15/1

Rocket Can @ 15/1

Jace’s Road @ 15/1

Skinner @ 20/1

Confidence Game @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 30/1

Lord Miles @ 30/1

Disarm @ 30/1

Sun Thunder @ 30/1

Continuar @ 50/1

Reincarnate @ 50/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

