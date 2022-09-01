How To Bet On The Jaksonville Jaguars In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

The NFL returns in just over a week’s time, and we’ve got all the information you need on how you can bet on the Jacksonville Jaguars in gameweek one.
How To Bet On The Jacksonville In Florida
Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.
- Click here to get your betting offers for the Jacksonville Jaguars
- Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account.
- Get your Florida sports betting bonus.
- Place your football bets at the best Florida sports betting site.
The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Jacksonville Jaguars 2022
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
|Claim Offer
Jacksonville Jaguars start their NFL campaign with a trip to the Washington Commanders.
How To Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders
- 🏈 NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders
- 📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱ Time: 1:00 p.m ET
- 🏟 Venue: FedExField, Summerfield, Maryland
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+145
|Washington Commanders
|-165
Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds For 2022
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12500
Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Championship Odds
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Bills
|+350
|Chiefs
|+600
|Chargers
|+650
|Bengals
|+850
|Ravens
|+900
|Jaguars
|+6600
The Best Betting Sites In California For Jacksonville Jaguars Betting
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE below to get $1,000 in bonus cash
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.
Open an account with Everygame
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more
The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the link below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Jacksonville Jaguars
BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.
Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.
BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Jacksonville Jaguars
MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the link below.