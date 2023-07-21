You can bet on the Haskell Stakes in Canada by joining-up with our featured USA offshore sportsbooks below – plus, get some of the best horse racing free bets along the way.
If you want to bet on the Haskell Stakes in Canada, you are going to want to make sure you have the most competitive odds and the best customer experience – all while taking advantage of as many free bet offers as you can.
We all of that for you, so you don’t have to and have researched best of all you can use the best Canada offshore sportsbooks in ANY US state – even if betting is not yet legal in that region.
Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Haskell Stakes Betting
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
- BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the Haskell Stakes
- Everygame – An enticing $750 welcome offer from a very well-established and trusted sportsbook
- BetNow – $300 Welcome offer on the table for new players ahead of the 2023 Haskell Stakes
- MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses
- Bovada – Established US sports betting site, particularly with horse racing bettors
Latest Canada Sports Betting Update
Although sports betting is legal in some parts of the Canada, there are still some areas and provinces that is prohibited. The good news is you can join the trusted Canadian sportsbooks listed below to bet on the 2023 Haskell Stakes anywhere and in any US state – so it doesn’t matter if you are a resident in a currently banned betting area.
There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Canada sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the Haskell Stakes on Saturday – a race trainer Bob Baffert has won 9 times.
They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.
That is just the start, though. Our recommended Canada sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.
The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.
For anyone wanting to bet on the Haskell Stakes in Canda, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.
RELATED: 2023 Haskell Stakes Picks & Trifecta Best Bet: Salute The Stars To Shine For Cox
How To Bet On The Haskell Stakes In Canada
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your Haskell Stakes wagers
Haskell Stakes Gambling Options in Canada US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites
This Saturday’s Grade One $1m Haskell Stakes is the big US horse racing highlight this weekend (July 22).
There are eight runners heading to post for the Monmouth Park contest and it’s a tight call at the head of the betting with the Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Knight, Kentucky Derby winner Mage and recent Belmont Stakes third Tapit Trice lining up.
The Baffert barn have won the spoils nine times of the years, while the Brad H. Cox team have landed the last two runnings and try for a third with Pegasus Stakes winner Salute The Stars.
Add in the exciting Extra Anejo and Geaux Rocket Ride and we’ve the ingredients for a must-see renewal.
When is the Haskell Stakes 2023?
The Haskell Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday July 22 at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey.
📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday July 22, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Monmouth Park, New Jersey (1 1/8 mile, Dirt)
💰 Purse: $1,000,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2
🎲 Haskell Stakes Odds: Arabian Knight 5-2 | Mage 3-1 | Tapit Trice 3-1 | Geaux Rocket Ride 9-2 | Extra Anejo 5-1
RELATED: Haskell Stakes 2023 Runners Guide: Kentucky Derby Winner Mage Heads Entries
Many Ways To Bet On The 2023 Haskell Stakes
The win is simply selecting the horse that you think will win, the place is where you select the horse to finish first or second and the show is when you select one horse to finish first, second or third. To get the best odds on this, you should look at the long shots rather than the favorites.
Of course, there are a range of more detailed bets where you can select multiple horses and bet on which position they will come. Examples of these include the exacta, where you choose the top two finishers in the correct order, or the trifecta, where you choose the top three finishers.
Whatever you choose to bet on for the 2023 Haskell Stakes make sure you get the most value by taking advantage of the generous welcome bonuses at our top Canada sports betting sites.
How To Get A Haskell Stakes Free Bet In Canada
Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on the Haskell Stakes in Canada on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.
- Select your offers from our comprehensive list below
- Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
- Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
- Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Haskell Stakes betting
1. BetOnline Haskell Stakes Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus
When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on the Haskell Stakes in Canada.
2. Everygame Haskell Stakes Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus
Bettors have plenty of choice when it comes to sportsbooks, but they should ask themselves why Everygame has firmly stood the test of time. Everygame has been established for more than three decades and that tells you they are doing an awful lot right. Sign up with them to bet on the Haskell Stakes in Canada and you will get a 100% welcome bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.
3. BetNow Haskell Stakes Canada Sports Betting Offer: $300 Welcome Bonus
You can get into bed with BetNow ahead of the Haskell Stakes with a $300 welcome offer. There is a 150% deposit bonus on the table for new players to take advantage of and with competitive horse racing odds and all the Monmouth races this weekend covered at BetNow – online or via their mobile betting app – then betting on this weekend’s big race is easy.
4. Bovada Haskell Stakes Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers
If a great user-friendly and fully mobile-optimized platform is important to you, then you will definitely want to check out Bovada. It is far from a one-trick pony, though. They have some great horse racing markets and are set up for, but not restricted to, cryptocurrency deposits as well. Speaking of cryptocurrency deposits, new customers utilizing that option will get a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $750.
5. MyBookie Haskell Stakes Canada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500
MyBookie has an intuitive easy-to-use platform and renowned customer service, and both help set them apart from most other Canada sports betting sites. It also has all the Haskell Stakes markets you could possibly want and very competitive odds too. New customers can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $500.
Haskell Stakes Betting Odds
- Arabian Knight @ 5-2
- Mage @ 3-1
- Tapit Trice @ 3-1
- Geaux Rocket Ride @ 9-2
- Extra Anejo @ 5-1
- Salute The Stars @ 8-1
- Howgreatisnate @ 20-1
- Awesome Strong @ 30-1
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
Note: Odds are subject to change
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023