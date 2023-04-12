You can bet on the Grand National horse race in Nebraska by opening accounts with the sports betting sites featured on this page. These Nebraska online sports betting sites will let you bet on the UK horse racing and also have $1,000’s of free bets to claim.



These Nebraska offshore sportsbooks will also let you bet in ANY state if you’ve joined this page from the US. Read on for details of these leading Nebraska sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your horse racing Grand National betting from Aintree racecourse in England.

Bet On The Grand National Horse Race In Nebraska with the Best NE Sports Betting Sites



BetOnline – Nebraska horse racing site for Grand National betting & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the Grand National

BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Grand National

MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Grand National

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Nebraska Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is illegal still in some states across America – this is also not a problem with the featured Nebraska sports betting sites below if you do live in an area banned from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the English Grand National horse race in Nebraska or in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the English 2023 Grand National in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

What Time/Date Is The 2023 Aintree Grand National?



📅Time/Date: 12:15pm ET, Saturday April 15, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Aintree racecourse, Liverpool, England

💰 Purse/Winner: £1m / £500,000

How To Bet on The Grand National in Nebraska



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your 2023 Aintree Grand National bets

Grand National Betting in Nebraska with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.



The Aintree Grand National is one of the biggest horse races in the world – with millions of people from all around the planet placing bets on the gruelling 4m 2 1/2f race where stamina and jumping is the aim of the game.

There is a cool £500,000 on offer for the winning horse’s owners, while with the Grand National being first run back in 1839 – the race is steeped in history.

12 months ago, we saw the Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats win the Grand National and become the first 7 year-old to win the race since 1940, with the race tending to go to horses aged 8 or older.

Four of the last 7 Grand National winners were aged 8, while it’s also a race the Irish do well in – winning 5 of the last 6.

Noble Yeats is back for more in 2023 as he looks to become only the third ‘back-to-back’ Grand National winner since Red Rum, who won both races in 1973 and 1974.

How To Get a Grand National Free Bet in Nebraska



If you want to get in on the 2023 Grand National betting action, then why not also take advantage of the Nebraska sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended horse racing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 Grand National with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Grand National betting

1. BetOnline Grand National Nebraska Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of horse racing markets, that include Saturday’s Grand National – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the 2023 Grand National and also use to bet in Nebraska.

2. BetUS Grand National Nebraska Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for Grand National betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your 2023 Grand National bets for the big Saturday race, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow Grand National Nebraska Sportsbook Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including horse racing so betting on Saturday’s English 2023 Grand National is really simple.

For horse racing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie Grand National Nebraska Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Claim your UK Grand National horse racing betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the horse racing.

5. Everygame Grand National Nebraska Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a huge favorite with sports bettors and horse racing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, leading customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s Grand National meeting, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Grand National Outright Betting



Use the best horse racing betting sites in Nebraska to place your bets on the 2023 Aintree Grand National on Saturday 15th April.

Corach Rambler @ 6/1

Delta Work @ 8/1

Noble Yeats @ 8/1

Longhouse Poet @ 12/1

Any Second Now @ 12/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil @ 14/1

Mr Incredible @ 14/1

Le Milos @ 16/1

Galvin @ 20/1

Ain’t That A Shame @ 20/1

Our Power @ 20/1

Vanillier @ 20/1

Capodanno @ 20/1

Lifetime Ambition @ 25/1

The Big Dog @ 25/1

Coko Beach @ 33/1

The Big Breakaway @ 33/1

Carefully Selected @ 33/1

Roi Mage @ 40/1

Velvet Elvis @ 40/1

Mister Coffey @ 40/1

Fury Road @ 40/1

Darasso @ 40/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 12th April 23)

