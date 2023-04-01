You can place a bet on the Florida Derby in Texas by signing-up with the trusted sports betting sites featured below. These also have racebooks for betting on horse racing and $1,000’s of free bets to snap-up.



Plus, you can use these Texas sportsbooks to bet in ANY state if you’ve joined this page from outside Texas. Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your horse racing Florida Derby betting.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Florida Derby Betting

BetOnline – Texas horse racing site for Florida Derby betting and $1,000 free bet bonus

US Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is not legal in Texas this is not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below. Regardless of being a resident in Texas or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on horse racing in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is very easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Florida Derby in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Texas. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

How To Bet on The Florida Derby In Texas



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Florida Derby bets

Florida Derby Betting in Texas with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites.



The Florida Derby is the latest Kentucky Derby Trial race for horse racing fans to get stuck into as the build-up to the May 6 race continues.

Last year we saw the Saffie A Joseph Jr-trained White Abarrio win the Florida Derby, but he was later unplaced in the Kentucky Derby later that season.

Twelve horses will head to post for the 2023 Florida Derby, while over the years we’ve had 15 winners go onto land the Kentucky Derby.

Saturday’s Florida Derby is dominated by the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte, who is also red-hot favorite for the Kentucky Derby. A win here for the 3 year-old will see his price of +350 for the Churchill Downs race shorten further.

Forte has, however, been handed post position 11, which is not ideal and those looking to take him on might cling to this wide berth being a negative. All of the last 10 Florida Derby winners came from gate 8 or lower – can Forte overcome this stat?

Pletcher is also a trainer that loves to target the Florida Derby – the Texas-born horse handler has won the prize six times and more than any other barn.

Of the rest, last year’s winning trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr team have an army of entries, with 25% of the 12 runners (4) – Mr Ripple, Nautical Star, Mr Peeks and West Coast Cowboy.

How To Get a Florida Derby Free Bet in Texas



If you want to get in on the 2023 Florida Derby betting action, then why not also take advantage of the Texas sports betting apps and sites offers available to you.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Florida Derby betting

Florida Derby Outright Betting



The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte heads the betting for Saturday’s Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. The improving 3 year-old has won his last four and is already the favorite for the Kentucky Derby in May. Can he maintain his winning run and give Pletcher his seventh Florida Derby win?

1 (1): Jungfrau @ 20/1

Paco Lopez

William Mott

2 (2): West Coast Cowboy @ 20/1

Sonny Leon

Saffie A Joseph Jr

3 (3): Shaq Diesel @ 30/1

Miguel Angel Vasquez

Renaldo Richards

4 (4): Mage @ 10/1

Luis Saez

Gustavo Delgado

5 (5): Mr. Peeks @ 30/1

Edwin Gonzalez

Saffie A Joseph Jr

6 (6): Nautical Star @ 30/1

Leonel Reyes

Saffie A Joseph Jr

7 (7): Il Miracolo @ 30/1

Jesus M Rios

Antonio Sano

8 (8): Mr. Ripple @ 30/1

Edgard J Zayas

Saffie A Joseph Jr

9 (9): Cyclone Mischief @ 8/1

Javier Castellano

Dale Romans

10 (10): Fort Bragg @ 5/1

Joel Rosario

Tim Yakteen

11 (11): Forte @ 4/5

Irad Ortiz Jr

Todd Pletcher

12 (12): Dubyuhnell @ 6/1

Jose L Ortiz

Danny Gargan

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Horse Racing Related Content