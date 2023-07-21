Soccer

How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In The USA and ANY US State

You can bet on the Women’s World Cup in the USA and ANY US State by joining the featured and trusted soccer sportsbooks listed below.

What’s more, FIFA Women’s World Cup betting can also net you hundreds of dollars in free bets. We will show you where to find them and how to make sure you are getting the most value and best possible customer experience with the best offshore sports betting sites.

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For The FIFA Women's World Cup

  1. BetOnline – Sensational offer of up to $1000 in free bets for new customers
  2. BetNow – Outstanding all-budget user-friendly sportsbook
  3. MyBookie – Comprehensive Women’s World Cup betting markets
  4. Everygame – A hat-trick of welcome offers for Women’s World Cup betting
  5. Bovada – Tailored welcome offers for both crypto and USD customers

How To Bet On The Women’s World Cup In The USA

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your The FIFA Women’s World Cup wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal is some US States, but also still prohibited in others – but the ‘good news’ is you still have plenty of options when choosing where do their FIFA Women’s World Cup betting. Especially by joining the listed soccer offshore sportsbooks on this page that will allow you to place bets no matter what US State you live in.

Bettors should take a look at all options on the market before deciding where to bet, otherwise they will miss out on some great benefits and offers open to them.

Our recommended US sports betting sites offer so much more than traditional bookies can, so it pays to give them a try – meaning you can bet on the women’s World Cup In the USA and ANY US State.

For a start, these sites specialize in sports betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

Registration is quick and easy, with no KYC checks, and anyone over the age of 18 can sign up. When you join, you can take advantage of unrivalled welcome bonuses giving hundreds of dollars in free bets. Then once you’re a customer, you will also receive ongoing offers and promotions to reward you for your loyalty.

If you’re looking to bet on the Women’s World Cup in the US, these sports betting sites offer much better value than traditional bookies and put you, the customer, first. Read on for how you can make the most of these incredible benefits.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Soccer World Cups used to be the preserve of the men’s game, but since 1991 there has been a women’s edition every four years as well. This year, the best of the best head down under to Australia and New Zealand for the ninth Women’s World Cup, and anticipation is understandably high.

Four of the previous eight tournaments have been won by the United States, and they will head to Australia and New Zealand with the pressure of expectation once again.

As ever, the biggest challenge is expected to come from Europe, and especially reigning European champions England.

32 Teams Will Contest The FIFA Women’s World Cup

In total, though, there are 32 teams from six different federations at the tournament, and that means there is plenty of action to look forward to and a huge amount of Women’s World Cup betting in the offering.

The simplest Women’s World Cup betting market to look at is the outright winner. However, you may need a big underdog winner in order to cash in on that market.

You are not short of other options though. The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, so betting on teams to win, or to qualify from, the individual groups is a very popular market in FIFA Women’s World Cup betting.

There is a large scope for player prop bets as well given there are three individual honours that are awarded after the tournament. You can attempt to predict the winners of the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (player of the tournament) and Golden Gloves (best goalkeeper).

With our recommended Illinois sports betting sites, niche markets you won’t find elsewhere are also not uncommon. For example, whether or not a player will be voted into the FIFA team of the Tournament at the end is a very fun market to explore.

You can obviously also choose to bet on a match-by-match basis, with markets such as match winner, exact scoreline, half-time/full-time or under/over goals.

It doesn’t stop there either, with player prop bets on individual matches also available. First goalscorer, anytime goalscorer, player of the match and plenty other great markets at our recommended Illinois sports betting apps ensure sports bettors have all the options they could possibly want.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

Women’s World Cup betting odds at the time of writing but subject to change:

  • USA +250
  • England +350
  • Spain +600
  • Germany +700
  • France +750
  • Australia +1200
  • Sweden +1600
  • Netherlands +1600
  • Brazil +2500
  • Japan +2500
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers.
