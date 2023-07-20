How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In Georgia

The Women’s World Cup is one of the highlights of the soccer calendar and we have found the very best Georgia sports betting sites to help you make the most of the tournament.

What’s more, FIFA Women’s World Cup betting can also net you hundreds of dollars in free bets. We will show you where to find them and how to make sure you are getting the most value and best possible customer experience.

FIFA Women's World Cup Betting

How To Bet On The FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest Georgia Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is not currently legalized in Georgia, you can still place bets on the Women’s World Cup at our recommended sportsbooks.

And not only can you bet, but you can also take advantage of some incredible offers and odds that aren’t available at the traditional bookies anyway. Where else can you access hundreds of dollars in free bets for the Women’s World Cup? These sites offer outstanding value for sports bettors in Georgia.

Other advantages include quick and easy registration without KYC checks. You can sign up in seconds and start betting on the Women’s World Cup immediately.

These Georgia sports betting sites also have fewer restrictions so if you’re 18 years or over you can register too. You can also access more betting markets, many of which are exclusive and carry more competitive odds for most sporting events including women’s football.

Where these Georgia sports betting sites really excel is in ongoing promotions so, once you’re signed up, you will be able to take advantage of regular rewards such as matched bonuses and even casino offers too.

If you want to bet on the Women’s World Cup in Georgia, then these sites offer a wider range of markets, better odds and incredible welcome offers you won’t find elsewhere.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Gambling Options in Georgia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The Women’s World Cup has evolved to be one of the genuine marquis events of the soccer calendar, and the latest edition is set to get underway in Australia and New Zealand this July.

Interest will be especially heightened in the United States, with the USWNT winning half of the previous eight tournaments and hoping to achieve the rarely seen three-peat in sports after winning the last two editions.

However, competition is stronger than ever this year, especially from Europe. England, fresh from winning the Euros last year, are expected to mount a serious challenge to win what would be a maiden World Cup title, while Spain, France and Germany will be fancying their chances too.

Sports bettors in Georgia can get in on the action too, and the length and format of the tournament lends itself very well to gambling.

The easiest way to get your FIFA Women’s World Cup betting started is by backing your winner from the very start. While that is easy, though, it is perhaps not the most engaging and certainly not the most profitable market to cash in on.

Betting on each individual match over the course of the tournament will open up a huge amount of options. Back your winner or be a lot more daring and attempt to predict the correct score, over/under goals in the match, or even the combined number of corners or yellow cards.

Then there are even more options in the player prop bets markets. In fact, player bets are generally the most popular in Women’s World Cup betting. You could back Megan Rapinoe to score first, last or anytime in a match, for example, or Brazilian legend Marta to hit a hat-trick.

Individual player awards are also fun markets to explore. There are three main awards given out at the end of the tournament and you can place a bet on each of them. The top goalscorer gets the golden boot, the best goalkeeper is awarded the golden glove, and the player of the tournament receives the coveted golden ball award.

Whatever market takes your fancy, our recommended Georgia sports betting sites will help you enjoy the veritable feast of Women’s World Cup betting on offer.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

Women’s World Cup betting odds at the time of writing but subject to change:

USA +250

England +350

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +750

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +1600

Brazil +2500

Japan +2500