The Women’s World Cup is one of the highlights of the soccer calendar and we have found the very best Florida sports betting sites to help you make the most of the tournament.

What’s more, FIFA Women’s World Cup betting can also net you hundreds of dollars in free bets. We will show you where to find them and how to make sure you are getting the most value and best possible customer experience.

Top 5 Florida Sports Betting Sites For The FIFA Women’s World Cup

BetOnline – Sensational offer of up to $1000 in free bets for new customers BetNow – Outstanding all-budget user-friendly sportsbook MyBookie – Comprehensive Women’s World Cup betting markets Everygame – A hat-trick of welcome offers for Women’s World Cup betting Bovada – Tailored welcome offers for both crypto and USD customers

How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In Florida

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The FIFA Women’s World Cup wagers

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet legalized in Florida, you can still place bets on the Women’s World Cup in state at our recommended sportsbooks.

And not only can you bet, but you can also take advantage of some incredible offers and odds that aren’t available at the traditional bookies anyway.

Where else can you access hundreds of dollars in free bets for the Women’s World Cup? Certainly, the normal bookies can’t better or even match the offers on these sites.

Other advantages include quick and easy registration without KYC checks. You can sign up in seconds and start betting on the Women’s World Cup straight away.

These Florida sports betting sites also have fewer restrictions so if you’re 18 years or over you can join. You can also access more betting markets, many of which are exclusive and carry more competitive odds for most sporting events including women’s football.

Where these Florida sports betting sites really excel is in ongoing promotions so, once you’re signed up, you will be able to take advantage of regular rewards such as matched bonuses and even casino offers too.

If you want to bet on the Women’s World Cup in Florida, then why restrict yourself? These sites offer a wider range of markets, better odds and incredible welcome offers you won’t find elsewhere.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Gambling Options in Florida with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Since its debut in 1991 the Women’s World Cup has taken place every four years, and this year, the location is Australia and New Zealand.

The ninth Women’s World Cup will begin on July 20 and expectation is high for the United States team who have won four of the previous eight tournaments.

As ever, the biggest challenge is expected to come from Europe, and especially England who are reigning European champions.

With 32 teams taking part from six different federations, that means there is plenty of action to look forward to and a huge amount of Women’s World Cup betting to get involved in.

The most basic Women’s World Cup betting market is the outright winner. However, you won’t find great odds on this unless you pick an underdog and they pull off a shock win.

However, group betting is a popular alternative and keeps the early stages of the tournament really interesting. The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, so you can bet on which teams you think will win, or qualify from, their individual groups into the knockout rounds.

You could also consider player prop bets as well given there are three individual honours that are awarded after the tournament. You can attempt to predict the winners of the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (player of the tournament) and Golden Gloves (best goalkeeper).

With our recommended Florida sports betting sites, you may want to look at niche markets you won’t find elsewhere. For example, whether or not a player will be voted into the FIFA team of the Tournament at the end is a fun market to explore especially if you know the teams well.

You can obviously also choose to bet on a match-by-match basis, with markets such as match winner, exact scoreline, half-time/full-time or under/over goals/corners/bookings.

Alternatively you may want to bet on first goalscorer, anytime goalscorer, player of the match or any of the other many markets available at our recommended Florida sports betting sites.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

Women’s World Cup betting odds at the time of writing but subject to change:

USA +250

England +350

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +750

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +1600

Brazil +2500

Japan +2500