How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In Delaware

The Women’s World Cup takes place every four years and has done since its debut in 1991. This year, 32 teams will head to Australia and New Zealand for the ninth Women’s World Cup, and anticipation is understandably high.

Four of the previous eight tournaments have been won by the United States, and they will head down under with the weight of expectation on their shoulders once again.

Their biggest challenge is expected to come from Europe, and in particular England who are the reigning European champions.

With 32 teams competing from six different federations, that means lots of action to enjoy plus plenty of Women’s World Cup betting in the offering.

The simplest Women’s World Cup betting market to look at is the outright winner. However, you may need a big underdog winner in order to get any decent return on that market.

There are lots of other options though. The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, so group betting is very popular such as which teams will win, or even qualify from, the individual groups is a fun market to get on and can make the group stages more interesting.

If you’d prefer to go for the individual player prop bets then there are three individual honours that are awarded after the tournament that you can wager on. You can attempt to predict the winners of the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (player of the tournament) and Golden Gloves (best goalkeeper).

Match-by-match betting is probably the most popular of the Women World Cup betting markets though and you can choose to bet on the match itself or on individual players within that match.

Examples of these bets include match winner, exact scoreline, half-time/full-time, under/over goals, first goalscorer, player of the match and player to get booked.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

Women’s World Cup betting odds at the time of writing but subject to change:

USA +250

England +350

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +750

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +1600

Brazil +2500

Japan +2500