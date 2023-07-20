How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In Colorado

The Women’s World Cup is one of the highlights of the soccer calendar and we have found the very best Colorado sports betting sites to help you make the most of the tournament.

Sports betting is legal in Colorado, meaning it's easy to get in on the FIFA Women's World Cup betting action.

These sites provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups.

Anyone over the age of 18 can sign up and there are no KYC checks either.

Once you are registered you will receive your welcome bonus of free bets and keep a close eye on your inbox as the regular promotions should start flowing very quickly as well.

The Women’s World Cup has evolved to be one of the genuine marquis events of the soccer calendar, and the latest edition is set to get underway in Australia and New Zealand this July.

Interest will be especially heightened in the United States, with the USWNT winning half of the previous eight tournaments and hoping to achieve the rarely seen three-peat in sports after winning the last two editions.

However, competition is stronger than ever this year, especially from Europe. England, fresh from winning the Euros last year, are expected to mount a serious challenge to win what would be a maiden World Cup title, while Spain, France and Germany will be fancying their chances too.

Sports bettors in Colorado can get in on the action too, and the length and format of the tournament lends itself very well to gambling.

The easiest way to get your FIFA Women’s World Cup betting started is by backing your winner from the very start. While that is easy, though, it is perhaps not the most engaging and certainly not the most profitable.

Betting on each individual match over the course of the tournament will open up a huge amount of options. Back your winner or be a lot more daring and attempt to predict the correct score, over/under goals in the match, or even the combined number of corners or yellow cards.

Then there are even more options in the player prop bets markets. In fact, player bets are generally the most popular in Women’s World Cup betting. You could back Megan Rapinoe to score first, last or anytime in a match, for example, or Brazilian legend Marta to hit a hat-trick.

Individual player awards are also fun markets to explore. There are three main gongs to hand out at the end of the tournament. The top goalscorer gets the golden boot, the best goalkeeper is awarded the golden glove, and the player of the tournament receives the coveted golden ball award.

Whatever market takes your fancy, our recommended Colorado sports betting sites will help you enjoy the veritable feast of Women’s World Cup betting on offer.

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

USA +250

England +350

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +750

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +1600

Brazil +2500

Japan +2500