How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In Canada

Charlie Rhodes
With the tournament well underway in Australia and New Zealand, see below for the best ways to bet on the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada, along with several opportunities to make use of free bets.

If you want to bet on the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada over the next month,  you can by joining with our respected sportsbooks that also have a host free bets for new customers.

We have researched all of that for you, so you don’t have to and best of all you can use the best Canada offshore sportsbooks – even if betting is not yet legal in that region.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Women’s World Cup Betting

  1. BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup
  2. Everygame – An enticing $750 welcome offer from a very well-established and trusted sportsbook
  3. BetNow – $300 Welcome offer on the table for new players ahead of the Women’s World Cup
  4. MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses
  5. Bovada – Established Canada sports betting site, particularly with soccer bettors

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in some parts of the Canada and the US, there are still some states and provinces that is prohibited. The good news is you can join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet on FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 anywhere and in Canada – so it doesn’t matter if you are a resident in a currently banned betting area.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Canada sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the the soccer if living in America or Canada.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended US sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet On the Women’s World Cup Living In Canada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your FIFA Women’s World Cup bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

When is the Women’s World Cup?

  • ⛳️  Event: FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • 📅  Date: Thursday July 20th till August 20th
  • 🏆  2019 Winner: USA
  • 📺  TV Channel: TSN
  • 🏟  Host Nation: Australia/New Zealand
  • 🎲  Women’s World Cup Odds: USA +250 | England +350 | Spain +600 | Germany +700

How To Get A Women’s World Cup Free Bet In Canada

Using the recommended betting sites below, sports bettors can unlock Women’s World Cup free bets with our quick and easy guide below.

  • Select your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Women’s World Cup betting.

1. BetOnline Women’s World Cup Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on the Women’s World Cup in Canada.

Claim the BetOnline Women’s World Cup betting offer

2. Everygame Women’s World Cup Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Bettors that live in Canada have plenty of choice when it comes to sportsbooks, but they should ask themselves why Everygame has firmly stood the test of time. Everygame has been established for more than three decades and that tells you they are doing an awful lot right. Sign up with them to bet on the Women’s World Cup in Canada and you will get a 100% welcome bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame Women’s World Cup betting offer

3. BetNow Women’s World Cup Canada Sports Betting Offer: $300 Welcome Bonus

You can join up with BetNow ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this month with a $300 welcome offer. There is a 150% deposit bonus on the table for new Canada players to take advantage of and with competitive soccer odds at BetNow – online or via their mobile betting app.

Claim the BetNow Women’s World Cup betting offer

4. Bovada Women’s World Cup Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

If a great user-friendly and fully mobile-optimized platform is important to you, then you will want to check out Bovada if living in Canada. It is far from a one-trick pony, though. They have some great soccer markets and are set up for, but not restricted to, cryptocurrency deposits as well. Speaking of cryptocurrency deposits, new customers utilizing that option will get a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $750.

Claim the Bovada Women’s World Cup betting offer

5. MyBookie Women’s World Cup Canada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie has an intuitive easy-to-use platform and renowned customer service, and both help set them apart from most other Canada sports betting sites. It also has all the 2023 Women’s World Cup markets you could possibly want and very competitive odds too. New customers from Canada can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $500.

Claim the MyBookie Women’s World Cup betting offer

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Betting Odds

See the latest odds for the tournament that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in Canada:

  • USA +250
  • England +350
  • Spain +600
  • Germany +700
  • France +750
  • Australia +1200
  • Sweden +1600
  • Netherlands +1600
  • Brazil +2500
  • Japan +2500

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
