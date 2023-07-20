How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In California

The Women’s World Cup is one of the highlights of the soccer calendar and we have found the very best California sports betting sites to help you make the most of the tournament.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Gambling Options in California with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The Women’s World Cup began in 1991 and takes place every four years. This year, the best of the best head down under to Australia and New Zealand for the ninth Women’s World Cup, with expectation once again on the shoulders of the United States.

Four of the previous eight tournaments have been won by the US team although they are expecting to face a challenge from Europe, and in particular reigning European champions England.

In total, 32 teams from six different federations will compete at the tournament, and that means there is plenty of action to look forward to and a great number of Women’s World Cup betting opportunities to get involved with.

The simplest Women’s World Cup betting market to look at is the outright winner. However, this won’t give you the best odds, unless you choose one of the underdogs and they pull off a surprise win.

You are not short of other options though. The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, so you can choose popular markets such as betting on teams to win, or to qualify from, the individual groups which can make the early stages really interesting.

There is a large scope for player prop bets as well as there are three individual awards given out at the end of the tournament. These are the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (player of the tournament) and Golden Gloves (best goalkeeper).

Other popular FIFA Women’s World Cup betting markets are the variety of options you have in match-by match betting. Here you can choose from match winner, exact scoreline, half-time/full-time or the extensive under/over market for goals, tackles, corners, bookings etc

Don’t forget with each match comes plenty of player prop bets options too. First goalscorer, anytime goalscorer, player of the match and plenty other great markets at our recommended California sports betting apps ensure sports bettors have all the options they could possibly want.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

Women’s World Cup betting odds at the time of writing but subject to change:

USA +250

England +350

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +750

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +1600

Brazil +2500

Japan +2500