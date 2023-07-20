The Women’s World Cup is one of the highlights of the soccer calendar and we have found the very best Arkansas sports betting sites to help you make the most of the tournament.

What’s more, FIFA Women’s World Cup betting can also net you hundreds of dollars in free bets. We will show you where to find them and how to make sure you are getting the most value and best possible customer experience.

Top 5 Arkansas Sports Betting Sites For The FIFA Women’s World Cup

BetOnline – Sensational offer of up to $1000 in free bets for new customers BetNow – Outstanding all-budget user-friendly sportsbook MyBookie – Comprehensive Women’s World Cup betting markets Everygame – A hat-trick of welcome offers for Women’s World Cup betting Bovada – Tailored welcome offers for both crypto and USD customers

How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In Arkansas

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The FIFA Women’s World Cup wagers

Latest Arkansas Sports Betting Update

Arkansas has already legalized sports betting, so bettors are free to explore all the many FIFA Women’s World Cup betting options out there. If you want to find the best experience, though, that means looking away from traditional bookies.

Our recommended Arkansas sports betting sites are the top specialists in soccer betting and have bigger markets, better odds and do not impose betting limits.

Registration is also a much smoother and more pleasant experience. You can get signed-up in seconds to bet on the Women’s World Cup in Arkansas and there are no KYC checks. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these Arkansas sports betting sites are open to you.

After registering, you will receive next-level welcome bonuses of free bets as well as other promotions, so these sites offer the kind of value and experience that traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Gambling Options in Arkansas with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Soccer World Cups used to be the preserve of the men’s game, but since 1991 there has been a women’s edition every four years as well. This year, the best of the best head down under to Australia and New Zealand for the ninth Women’s World Cup, and anticipation is understandably high.

Four of the previous eight tournaments have been won by the United States, and they will head to Australia and New Zealand with the pressure of expectation once again.

As ever, the biggest challenge is expected to come from Europe, and especially reigning European champions England.

In total, though, there are 32 teams from six different federations at the tournament, and that means there is plenty of action to look forward to and a huge amount of Women’s World Cup betting in the offering.

The simplest Women’s World Cup betting market to look at is the outright winner. However, you may need a big underdog winner in order to cash in on that market.

You are not short of other options though. The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, so betting on teams to win, or to qualify from, the individual groups is a very popular market in FIFA Women’s World Cup betting.

There is a large scope for player prop bets as well given there are three individual honours that are awarded after the tournament. You can attempt to predict the winners of the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (player of the tournament) and Golden Gloves (best goalkeeper).

With our recommended Arkansas sports betting sites, niche markets you won’t find elsewhere are also not uncommon. For example, whether or not a player will be voted into the FIFA team of the Tournament at the end is a very fun market to explore.

You can obviously also choose to bet on a match-by-match basis, with markets such as match winner, exact scoreline, half-time/full-time or under/over goals.

It doesn’t stop there either, with player prop bets on individual matches also available. First goalscorer, anytime goalscorer, player of the match and plenty other great markets at our recommended Arkansas sports betting apps ensure sports bettors have all the options they could possibly want.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

Women’s World Cup betting odds at the time of writing but subject to change:

USA +250

England +350

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +750

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +1600

Brazil +2500

Japan +2500