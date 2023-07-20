How To Bet On The FIFA Women’s World Cup In Alaska

The Women’s World Cup is one of the highlights of the soccer calendar and we have found the very best Alaska sports betting sites to help you make the most of the tournament.

What’s more, FIFA Women’s World Cup betting can also net you hundreds of dollars in free bets. We will show you where to find them and how to make sure you are getting the most value and best possible customer experience.

Latest Alaska Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not legalized in Alaska at the moment, but that doesn’t mean you have to be excluded from FIFA Women’s World Cup betting.

If you’re looking to bet on the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Alaska then you can do so at our chosen sports betting sites. And what’s more you will receive more value than traditional bookies can offer anyway.

For a start, these sites specialize in sports betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

Registration is quick and simple, with no KYC checks, and anyone over the age of 18 can sign up. When you join, you can take advantage of outstanding welcome bonuses giving hundreds of dollars in free bets. Then once you’re a customer, you will also receive ongoing offers and promotions to reward you for your loyalty.

If you’re looking to bet on the Women’s World Cup in Alaska, these sports betting sites are the best option for you. Read on for how you can make the most of these awesome benefits.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Gambling Options in Alaska with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Soccer World Cups used to be reserved for the men’s game, but since 1991 there has been a women’s edition every four years as well. This year, the best of the best head to Australia and New Zealand for the ninth Women’s World Cup, and anticipation is extremely high.

Half of the previous eight tournaments have been won by the United States team, and they will head down under with the pressure of expectation once again.

As ever, the biggest challenge is expected to come from Europe, and especially England who are the reigning Euro champions.

In total, though, there are 32 teams taking part in the tournament, and that means plenty of action to look forward to and a huge amount of Women’s World Cup betting to get involved in.

The simplest Women’s World Cup betting market to look at is the outright winner. However, you may need a big underdog winner in order to cash in on that market.

There are numerous other options though. The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, so betting on teams to win, or to qualify from, the individual groups is a very popular market in FIFA Women’s World Cup betting.

There is a large scope for player prop bets as well given there are three individual honours that are awarded after the tournament. You can attempt to predict the winners of the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (player of the tournament) and Golden Gloves (best goalkeeper).

With our recommended Alaska sports betting sites, you can also find niche markets you won’t find elsewhere. For example, whether or not a player will be voted into the FIFA team of the Tournament at the end is a potential market to explore.

You can obviously also choose to bet on a match-by-match basis, with markets such as match winner, exact scoreline, half-time/full-time or under/over goals.

It doesn’t stop there either, with player prop bets on individual matches also available. First goalscorer, anytime goalscorer, player of the match and plenty other great markets at our recommended Alaska sports betting apps ensure sports bettors have all the options they could possibly want.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds

Those who follow women’s soccer will not be surprised to see the USA installed by oddsmakers as the pre-tournament Women’s World Cup favorites. The USWNT has been the dominant force in the women’s game and have won the last two World Cups.

England’s Lionesses are expected to make a serious challenge this year, though. They proved they are able to handle the pressure by winning the European Championships last summer.

The biggest test for England will be whether they can adapt to the conditions in Australasia, but there is no doubting they have the quality.

Brazil are not the same force in the women’s game as they are in the men’s, but they have the legendary Marta, who will be playing in her final World Cup, so few would write them off.

Women’s World Cup betting odds at the time of writing but subject to change:

USA +250

England +350

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +750

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +1600

Brazil +2500

Japan +2500