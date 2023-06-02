Soccer

How to Bet on the FA Cup Final in New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Bet on the FA Cup Final in New York
Bet on the FA Cup Final in New York

As Manchester United and Manchester City lock horns in the first final of its kind in this competition, make sure you are clued up on how you can bet on the FA Cup final in New York ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Wembley.

Bet On FA Cup Final In New York with the Best US Sports Betting Sites

  BetOnline – New York sports betting site for soccer & $1,000 free bet
  BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and soccer odds for Manchester United vs Manchester City
  BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for FA Cup final
  MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and soccer odds ahead of this weekend's match at Wembley
  Everygame – Popular New York betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

New York Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is alive and kicking in New York there are a host of benefits to take advantage of with the sites listed in this article.

Aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State, you’ll come across many other advantages including more competitive odds, early FA Cup final prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

Another nice winner for soccer fans is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this weekend’s highly-anticipated meeting at the iconic Wembley stadium.

That’s right, you are not restricted from betting on United vs City in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, while the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US betting sites.

What Time/Date Is The FA Cup Final?

  • ⚽️  Event: FA Cup Final
  • 📅  Date: Saturday 3rd June, 2023
  • 🕛  Kick Off: 07:00am PST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Liverpool
  • 📺  US TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 🏟  Venue: Wembley, London
  • 📈  Odds: Manchester City @ -190 | Manchester United @ +500

How To Bet On the FA Cup Final In New York

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your FA Cup final bets
How To Get An FA Cup Final Free Bet in New York

If you want to get in on the betting action this weekend, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you in New York. Our recommended soccer sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for soccer betting

1. BetOnline FA Cup Final New York Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of soccer markets that include Saturday’s Manchester derby meeting – so they are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could in turn use to bet on the FA Cup final this weekend.

2. BetUS FA Cup Final New York Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for the FA Cup final this weekend. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your United vs City bets for Saturday’s showdown, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow FA Cup Final New York Sportsbook Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including soccer, so betting on Saturday’s match-up between is really simple.

For soccer fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie FA Cup Final New York Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Manchester United vs Manchester City betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from this weekend’s match.

5. Everygame FA Cup Final New York Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a huge favorite with sports bettors for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, leading customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s FA Cup finale, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

FA Cup Final Betting

  • Manchester City: -190
  • Manchester United: +500
  • Draw: +370

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct May 19, 2023)

Arrow to top