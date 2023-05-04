F1 will return to Miami this May with the second ever Miami Grand Prix and if you want to join the sports betting action in Nebraska, we have everything you need to know.

We have reviewed the best Nebraska sports betting sites and will give you the lowdown on where and how to bet on the Miami Grand Prix

Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites For Miami Grand Prix Betting

Latest Nebraska Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not legal yet in Nebraska, but you still have plenty of options when choosing where to bet on the Miami Grand Prix in Nebraska.

However, bettors should take a look at all options on the market before deciding where to bet, otherwise they will miss out on some great benefits and offers open to them.

Our recommended Nebraska sports betting sites offer so much more than traditional bookies can, so it pays to give them a try.

For a start, these sites specialize in sports betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

Registration is quick and easy, with no KYC checks, and anyone over the age of 18 can sign up. When you join, you can take advantage of unrivalled welcome bonuses giving hundreds of dollars in free bets. Then once you’re a customer, you will also receive ongoing offers and promotions to reward you for your loyalty.

If you’re looking to bet on the Miami Grand Prix in Nebraska, these sports betting sites offer much better value than traditional bookies and put you, the customer, first. Read on for how you can make the most of these incredible benefits.

How To Bet On Miami Grand Prix In Nebraska

Miami Grand Prix Gambling Options in Nebraska with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

For only the second time in history, F1 returns to the sunshine state of Miami, and excitement is growing for this much anticipated spectacle.

Happening over the weekend of 5 -7 May, the event consists of 57 laps, a total length of 191.585 miles (308.326 km), and a circuit length of 3.363 miles (5.412 km).

The three-day event will take place at the Miami International Autodrome which is a purpose-built temporary circuit around Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and was a real hit with racing fans last year.

If you’re looking to bet on the Miami Grand Prix in Nebraska this year, then you can choose from a range of markets at our recommended sports betting sites.

You may want to bet on the overall winner of the Miami Grand Prix. Max Verstappen of Red Bull was the victor in the augural event last year and he is still leading the race for the overall Championship. However, the competition are hot on his heels and Miami may see a new winner this year.

Don’t forget you can also get each-way bets on the race winner to finish in the top 2 or 3 as well if you want to spread your bets out further.

Another Miami Grand Prix market you can bet on is the fastest lap. The Miami circuit proved a challenge for many drivers last year, but familiarity could help in this year’s race leading to faster laps. It’s also worth noting that with an additional point up for grabs, the fastest lap has become much more important and competitive for the drivers.

Alternatively, you may want to bet on a who will have a Miami Grand Prix podium finish, which is basically if a driver will finish in the top three of the race or not. You will also see markets for most teams points won or even ‘without’ markets where you can choose who will be the winner without Max Verstappen for example.

There are many markets to choose from when betting on the Miami Grand Prix in Nebraska. Whatever you choose to bet on though, make sure you’re getting the best value by betting at one of our top picks.

F1 Miami Grand Prix Odds

As this is only the second year, of a ten-year contract, that the Miami Grand Prix has taken place, there is still a lot of unpredictability at this event. That means it can be a lot of fun to bet on.

Drivers are still relatively unfamiliar with the track, as opposed to longer-standing events and it will be interesting to see what happens, particularly with the competitive fastest lap element added in too.

Some tipsters believe that Verstappen will once again feature on the podium but that Charles LeClerc or Carlos Sainz Jr both of Ferrari could be in with a good chance of taking the chequered flag.

Odds for the Miami Grand Prix change quite frequently before the event, so let’s take a look at the overall Championship odds as this will give a good idea of driver form heading into the event.

Max Verstappen -800

Sergio Perez +1600

Fernando Alonso +2000

Lewis Hamilton +2500

Charles Leclerc +5000

George Russell +5000

Carlos Sainz +12500

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.