F1 will return to Miami this May with the second ever Miami Grand Prix and if you want to join the sports betting action in Indiana, we have everything you need to know.

We have reviewed the best Indiana sports betting sites and will give you the lowdown on where and how to bet on the Miami Grand Prix, including how to access incredible bonus offers and completely free bets.

Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Miami Grand Prix Betting

BetOnline – Receive a jaw-dropping $1000 in free bets for Miami Grand Prix Everygame – A proven track record for sports betting excellence with $750 welcome offer BetUS – Offering excellent Miami Grand Prix markets and highly competitive odds JazzSports – Mobile-friendly sportsbook with nice bonus for betting on the Miami Grand Prix Bovada – Popular Indiana sports betting site with F1 fans and bettors LuckyBlock – A top choice in Indiana for cryptocurrency sports betting MyBookie – A great all-rounder for sports and F1 betting in Indiana

Latest Indiana Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in Indiana, meaning you have plenty of options when choosing where to bet on the Miami Grand Prix in Indiana.

However, bettors should take a look at all options on the market before deciding where to bet, otherwise they will miss out on some great benefits and offers open to them.

Our recommended Indiana sports betting sites offer so much more than traditional bookies can, so it pays to give them a try.

For a start, these sites specialize in sports betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

Registration is quick and easy, with no KYC checks, and anyone over the age of 18 can sign up. When you join, you can take advantage of unrivalled welcome bonuses giving hundreds of dollars in free bets. Then once you’re a customer, you will also receive ongoing offers and promotions to reward you for your loyalty.

If you’re looking to bet on the Miami Grand Prix in Indiana, these sports betting sites offer much better value than traditional bookies and put you, the customer, first. Read on for how you can make the most of these incredible benefits.

How To Bet On Miami Grand Prix In Indiana

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Miami Grand Prix wagers

Miami Grand Prix Gambling Options in Indiana with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

For only the second time in history, F1 returns to the sunshine state of Miami, and excitement is growing for this much anticipated spectacle.

Happening over the weekend of 5 -7 May, the event consists of 57 laps, a total length of 191.585 miles (308.326 km), and a circuit length of 3.363 miles (5.412 km).

The three-day event will take place at the Miami International Autodrome which is a purpose-built temporary circuit around Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and was a real hit with racing fans last year.

If you’re looking to bet on the Miami Grand Prix in Indiana this year, then you can choose from a range of markets at our recommended sports betting sites.

You may want to bet on the overall winner of the Miami Grand Prix. Max Verstappen of Red Bull was the victor in the augural event last year and he is still leading the race for the overall Championship. However, the competition are hot on his heels and Miami may see a new winner this year.

Don’t forget you can also get each-way bets on the race winner to finish in the top 2 or 3 as well if you want to spread your bets out further.

Another Miami Grand Prix market you can bet on is the fastest lap. The Miami circuit proved a challenge for many drivers last year, but familiarity could help in this year’s race leading to faster laps. It’s also worth noting that with an additional point up for grabs, the fastest lap has become much more important and competitive for the drivers.

Alternatively, you may want to bet on a who will have a Miami Grand Prix podium finish, which is basically if a driver will finish in the top three of the race or not. You will also see markets for most teams points won or even ‘without’ markets where you can choose who will be the winner without Max Verstappen for example.

There are many markets to choose from when betting on the Miami Grand Prix in Indiana. Whatever you choose to bet on though, make sure you’re getting the best value by betting at one of our top picks.

How To Get A F1 Miami Grand Prix Free Bet In Indiana

You can access hundreds of dollars of free bets for the Miami Grand Prix at our recommended Indiana sports betting sites. Simply follow the steps below and enjoy the benefits.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Miami Grand Prix betting

1. BetOnline Miami Grand Prix Indiana Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Why would you pass up the chance of up to $1000 in free bets? You wouldn’t right! Join BetOnline and you can get 50% back of your first deposit up to $2000 back in free bets. This is an incredible offer for new customers available from as little as a $55 deposit, and once you join you will have access to a huge range of sports markets including those for the Miami Grand Prix.

2. Everygame Miami Grand Prix Indiana Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Not many sports betting sites have stood the test of time more than Everygame. It has been providing a quality service to sports bettors in Indiana for over three decades and continues to impress. Get on the F1 betting action by wagering on the Miami Grand Prix and take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

3. BetUS Miami Grand Prix Indiana Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

A favorite of many Indiana sports bettors, BetUS is a tried and trusted site offering vast sports markets including those for F1 and the Miami Grand Prix. Offering excellent customer service and fab offers, you will love their welcome bonus if you enjoy both sports betting and casino. Deposit up to $2500 and not only will you get a 100% sports betting bonus, but a 25% casino one too.

4. Jazz Sports Miami Grand Prix Indiana Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

This popular Indiana sports betting site offers a smaller and more specialized sports market to bet on. Their customer-friendly platform is easy to use and offers fantastic odds on a range of sports, so it is worth checking out for your Miami Grand Prix bets. Don’t miss the welcome bonus offering up to $500 in free bets on your first deposit up to $1000.

5. Bovada Miami Grand Prix Indiana Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are an ever-popular, fully mobile-optimized sports betting site that Indiana sports bettors can trust. Their F1 market coverage is exceptional in general so they are big hit with motor-racing fans and have all the markets you could want for the Miami Grand Prix. There are welcome bonuses for both USD and cryptocurrency deposits. New customers using the latter will get a 75% bonus on their first deposit of up to $750.

6. Lucky Block Miami Grand Prix Indiana Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Miami Grand Prix Without KYC

If you are looking for a top cryptocurrency sportsbook in which to bet on the Miami Grand Prix in Indiana, then look no further than Lucky Block. They boast the simplest and quickest sign-up process of all our recommended Indiana sports betting sites with no KYC checks, and they have a vast range of sports markets, highly competitive odds and incredible customer offers available too.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN

Download and Install the VPN Client

Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server

Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Miami Grand Prix Indiana Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

You will find a wide variety of Miami Grand Prix markets at MyBookie as well as a user-friendly platform and superb customer service. The sign-up is simple and quick and the market coverage exceptional. It really is a quality all-rounder. Additionally, when you make your first deposit of up to $500, you will receive 50% of it back in free bets.

F1 Miami Grand Prix Odds

As this is only the second year, of a ten-year contract, that the Miami Grand Prix has taken place, there is still a lot of unpredictability at this event. That means it can be a lot of fun to bet on.

Drivers are still relatively unfamiliar with the track, as opposed to longer-standing events and it will be interesting to see what happens, particularly with the competitive fastest lap element added in too.

Some tipsters believe that Verstappen will once again feature on the podium but that Charles LeClerc or Carlos Sainz Jr both of Ferrari could be in with a good chance of taking the chequered flag.

Odds for the Miami Grand Prix change quite frequently before the event, so let’s take a look at the overall Championship odds as this will give a good idea of driver form heading into the event.

Max Verstappen -800

Sergio Perez +1600

Fernando Alonso +2000

Lewis Hamilton +2500

Charles Leclerc +5000

George Russell +5000

Carlos Sainz +12500

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.