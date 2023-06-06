Soccer

How to Bet on the Europa Conference League Final in New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Bet on the Europa Conference League Final in New York

The stage is set in Prague for Wednesday’s showdown between West Ham and Fiorentina, and you can make use of a whole host of welcome offers as we show you how you can bet on the Europa Conference League final in New York.

Bet On Europa Conference Final In New York with the Best US Sports Betting Sites

New York Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is alive and kicking in New York there are a host of benefits to take advantage of with the sites listed in this article.

Aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State, you’ll come across many other advantages including more competitive odds, early Europa Conference League final prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

Another nice winner for soccer fans is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this weekend’s highly-anticipated meeting in the sophomore year of Europe’s third tier competition.

That’s right, you are not restricted from betting on West Ham vs Fiorentina in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, while the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US betting sites.

What Time/Date Is The Europa Conference League Final?

  • ⚽️  Event: Europa Conference League Final
  • 📅  Date: Wednesday 7th June, 2023
  • 🕛  Kick Off: 16:00 EST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Roma
  • 📺  US TV Channel: CBS, TUDN
  • 🏟  Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague
  • 📈  Odds: West Ham @ +177 | Fiorentina @ +183

How To Bet On the Europa Conference League Final In New York

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Europa Conference League final bets
How To Get An Europa Conference League Final Free Bet in New York

If you want to get in on the betting action in midweek, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you in New York. Our recommended soccer sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for soccer betting

1. BetOnline Europa Conference League Final New York Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of soccer markets that include Wednesday’s meeting in the Czech Republic – so they are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could in turn use to bet on the Europa Conference League final this week.

2. BetUS Europa Conference League Final New York Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for the Europa Conference League final. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your West Ham vs Fiorentina bets for Wednesday’s showdown, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow Europa Conference League Final New York Sportsbook Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including soccer, so betting on this week’s match-up is really simple.

For soccer fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie Europa Conference League Final New York Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your West Ham vs Fiorentina betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from this week’s final.

5. Everygame Europa Conference League Final New York Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a huge favorite with sports bettors for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, leading customer service and impressive odds, including those for the Europa Conference League final, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Europa Conference League Final Betting

  • West Ham: +177
  • Fiorentina: +183
  • Draw: +212

Arrow to top