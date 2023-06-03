How To Bet On The Epsom Derby In Canada

You can bet on the English Derby in Canada, or ANY US State, by joining up with the trusted Canada offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also grab some nice horse racing free bets in the process.



If you want to bet on the Epsom Derby in Canada, you are going to want to make sure you have the most competitive odds and the best customer experience – all while taking advantage of as many free bet offers as you want.

We have researched into all of that for you, so you don’t have to.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Epsom Derby Betting



Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the Epsom Derby LuckyBlock – Get up to $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada you can still join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet on the 2023 Epsom Derby anywhere in Canada – or ANY US state if you’ve landed here from the US.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Canada sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the English Epsom Derby.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended Canada sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on the 2023 Epsom Derby in Canada, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet On The Epsom Derby In Canada

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Epsom Derby wagers

Epsom Derby Gambling Options in Canada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

We’ve had the Kentucky Derby in the US, but now it’s the turn of the Epsom Derby, which is run in the United Kingdom on June 3 this year.

The 1m4f horse race is one of the oldest in the world – first being staged in 1780 – and is one of the most bet on events around each year.

Stoute, O’Brien and Godolphin Horses Are Always Respected In The Derby

Last year, in 2022, the Sir Michael Stoute yard were winning their sixth Epsom Derby when Desert Crown landed the 3 year-old only race, while it’s a prize the powerful Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has won 8 times and is the most prolific handler in the race’s history.

The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have also won two of the last five runnings of the Epsom race, which is one of five English Classics run each year for 3 year-old horses only. The others are the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, the Epsom Oaks and St Leger.

This year Godolphin will be trying to build on that good recent record with Military Order, while Aidan O’Brien’s main hope looks to be Auguste Rodin.

We could also see another Frankie Dettori Epsom Derby winner. The popular jockey is riding in his final season after announcing his retirement and looks to have a leading chance with the John Gosden-trained Arrest.

Of course, there are a range of more detailed bets where you can select multiple horses and bet on which position, they will come. Examples of these include the exacta, where you choose the top two finishers in the correct order, or the trifecta, where you choose the top three finishers.

Whatever you choose to bet on for the 2023 Epsom Derby make sure you get the most value by taking advantage of the generous welcome bonuses at our top US sports betting sites.

When Is The 2023 Epsom Derby?



📅Time/Date: 8:30am (ET time) (Saturday 3rd June 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Epsom

💰 Winner: £850,650

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

How To Get A Epsom Derby Free Bet In Canada

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on the 2023 English Derby in Canada on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Epsom Derby betting

1. Bodog Epsom Derby Canada Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are a highly respected and trusted among Canada sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.



2. BetOnline Epsom Derby Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on the Epsom Derby in Canada.



3. Lucky Block Epsom Derby Canada Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Epsom Derby Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce in general, and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game in this regard. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and simplest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of Epsom Derby markets either. You can also take full advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins)



Epsom Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Epsom Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Auguste Rodin @ 10/3

Military Order @ 9/2

Arrest @ 5/1

Passenger @ 11/2

Sprewell @ 11/1

The Foxes @ 11/1

White Birch @ 11/1

Dubai Mile @ 14/1

Waipiro @ 20/1

San Antonio @ 25/1

Adelaide River @ 33/1

Artistic Star @ 33/1

King Of Steel @ 50/1

Dear My Friend @ 80/1

Note: Others on request and subject to change.

