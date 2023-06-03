You can bet on the Epsom Derby in ANY US State, by signing up with the respected USA offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also claim plenty of horse racing free bets in the process.



We’ve had the Kentucky Derby in the US, but now it’s the turn of the Epsom Derby, which is run in the United Kingdom on June 3 this year.

The 1m4f horse race is one of the oldest in the world – first being staged in 1780 – and is one of the most bet on events around each year.

Stoute, O’Brien and Godolphin Horses Are Always Respected In The Derby

Last year, in 2022, the Sir Michael Stoute yard were winning their sixth Epsom Derby when Desert Crown landed the 3 year-old only race, while it’s a prize the powerful Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has won 8 times and is the most prolific handler in the race’s history.

The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have also won two of the last five runnings of the Epsom race, which is one of five English Classics run each year for 3 year-old horses only. The others are the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, the Epsom Oaks and St Leger.

This year Godolphin will be trying to build on that good recent record with Military Order, while Aidan O’Brien’s main hope looks to be Auguste Rodin.

We could also see another Frankie Dettori Epsom Derby winner. The popular jockey is riding in his final season after announcing his retirement and looks to have a leading chance with the John Gosden-trained Arrest.

Of course, there are a range of more detailed bets where you can select multiple horses and bet on which position, they will come. Examples of these include the exacta, where you choose the top two finishers in the correct order, or the trifecta, where you choose the top three finishers.

When Is The 2023 Epsom Derby?



📅Time/Date: 8:30am (ET time) (Saturday 3rd June 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Epsom

💰 Winner: £850,650

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Epsom Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Epsom Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Auguste Rodin @ 10/3

Military Order @ 9/2

Arrest @ 5/1

Passenger @ 11/2

Sprewell @ 11/1

The Foxes @ 11/1

White Birch @ 11/1

Dubai Mile @ 14/1

Waipiro @ 20/1

San Antonio @ 25/1

Adelaide River @ 33/1

Artistic Star @ 33/1

King Of Steel @ 50/1

Dear My Friend @ 80/1

Note: Others on request and subject to change.

