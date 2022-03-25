On Saturday there is £5.3m on offer to the winner of the Dubai World Cup. One of the richest horse races on the planet so it’s no shock to see a cracking field heading to the Meydan racecourse in Dubai in search of that lucrative prize. There are plenty of bookmaker offers to take advantage of but we’ve also got a guide on how to place a bet on the Dubai World Cup.
How to Bet on the Dubai World Cup: Firstly, Chose a Betting Site
To start, you will need an online bookmaker on your side so you can place a bet on the Dubai World Cup. (you could pick one from the top five list above)
You only need one to begin with, but once you see how quick and easy it is to open a new bookmaker account – and also claim up their top welcome bonuses – then having a handful bookmakers in your corner will certainly help to get the best Dubai World Cup betting odds and offers.
Plus, these Dubai World Cup bookmakers are screaming out for your business so to attract players they will reward new customers with some unmissable joining offers, plus free bets and on going existing customer offers just for signing up!
We’ve made a list of the best Dubai World Cup betting sites and offers below (bottom of this page) to take advantage of – plus, we’ll give you the top hints on how to bet on the Dubai World Cup.
How To Sign Up To a Dubai World Cup Bookmaker Site
- Pick your favoured bookie from our list above, click on the link and head to the join button on their sites
- Enter a few quick and easy personal details (all secured safely) and pick a unique username and password – this will then create a betting account for you.
- Deposit your desired amount via many different payment options – and you are good to go!
How to Bet on the Dubai World Cup
With horses from across the globe running in the Dubai World Cup each year, then this lucrative 1m2f race gets plenty of attention from all corners of the world – see here how you can watch the Dubai World Cup.
This year’s Dubai World Cup will be run at 16:30 (GMT) on Saturday 26th March – so you just need to find the Dubai World Cup race on you bookmaker site, click on their ‘Horse Racing’ section and then the race to get the full list of runners and their odds.
So, once you’ve found the Dubai World Cup race to bet on, click on the race name and you’ll be taken to a page with that specific race that will display the runners (horse names), jockeys, trainers, form and race info (time, trip, name etc).
And, most importantly, the Dubai World Cup betting odds – we’ll show you how to add a horse to a bet slip in more detail below.
How to place a bet on the Dubai World Cup
Here’s how to add a horse (bet) to your betslip
- Click on the odds next to the horse you want to bet on (odds will be shown in either decimal of fractions)
- This will then add this horse (and the current price) to what’s called a ‘betslip’
- Betslips are normally pop-up that will appear to the right side of the betting page (see below)
- Once you are happy with your selection (horse) and preferred stake – just click the ‘Place Bets’ button – this will then give you a confirmation message to say your bet has been place. While, you can also check all outstanding bets placed in your personal account sectionSee below – we clicked on the horse called ‘Life Is Good’ in the Dubai World Cup market and this brings up the bet slip to the right – you then just entered your desired stake and click the ‘place’ bets tab.
How to Collect your Winnings After Placing a Bet on the Dubai World Cup
Then, after the Dubai World Cup has finished – if you’re lucky enough to have backed the Dubai Wolrd Cup winner, then collecting your winnings is easy.
Online winnings are calculated on your behalf and then added to your bookmaker account balance. Then, you can go over to your ‘account page’ for a full list and breakdown of bets, winnings, deposits and much more – this way you can keep on top of all your horse racing and sportsbook bets
Plus, the good news is that winnings (most of the time) are added back to your betting account automatically within 5-10 mins of the race finishing (but this can vary slightly between bookies) – so if you find the winner of the Dubai World Cup at 16:30pm, your winning should be in account by 5pm at the latest!
How Do You Withdraw Your Dubai World Cup winnings?
This is also very easy with an online bookmaker.
Just login to your online bookmaker and go to your dedicated account section (normally found at the top right of the site) and there will be a ‘banking or withdrawal section’ here.
Head to this area and you’ll have various options to withdraw your cash back to the payment method you used to deposit originally.
The time it takes for your money to hit your bank account will vary between bookmakers, but these details will always be shown on the bookie site – many these days are 48h or quicker, which is great news!
Dubai World Cup Race Times and Schedule
Meydan Racecourse
Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD
Note: Times are shown at US (Washington DC)
12:20 – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m
12:55 – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m
1:35 – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f
2:10 – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f
2:45 – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f
3:20 – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f
3:55 – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f
4:30 – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f
