On Saturday there is £5.3m on offer to the winner of the Dubai World Cup. One of the richest horse races on the planet so it’s no shock to see a cracking field heading to the Meydan racecourse in Dubai in search of that lucrative prize. There are plenty of bookmaker offers to take advantage of but we’ve also got a guide on how to place a bet on the Dubai World Cup.

How to Bet on the Dubai World Cup: Firstly, Chose a Betting Site

To start, you will need an online bookmaker on your side so you can place a bet on the Dubai World Cup. (you could pick one from the top five list above)

You only need one to begin with, but once you see how quick and easy it is to open a new bookmaker account – and also claim up their top welcome bonuses – then having a handful bookmakers in your corner will certainly help to get the best Dubai World Cup betting odds and offers.

Plus, these Dubai World Cup bookmakers are screaming out for your business so to attract players they will reward new customers with some unmissable joining offers, plus free bets and on going existing customer offers just for signing up!

We’ve made a list of the best Dubai World Cup betting sites and offers below (bottom of this page) to take advantage of – plus, we’ll give you the top hints on how to bet on the Dubai World Cup.

How To Sign Up To a Dubai World Cup Bookmaker Site

Pick your favoured bookie from our list above, click on the link and head to the join button on their sites Enter a few quick and easy personal details (all secured safely) and pick a unique username and password – this will then create a betting account for you. Deposit your desired amount via many different payment options – and you are good to go!

How to Bet on the Dubai World Cup



With horses from across the globe running in the Dubai World Cup each year, then this lucrative 1m2f race gets plenty of attention from all corners of the world – see here how you can watch the Dubai World Cup.

This year’s Dubai World Cup will be run at 16:30 (GMT) on Saturday 26th March – so you just need to find the Dubai World Cup race on you bookmaker site, click on their ‘Horse Racing’ section and then the race to get the full list of runners and their odds.

So, once you’ve found the Dubai World Cup race to bet on, click on the race name and you’ll be taken to a page with that specific race that will display the runners (horse names), jockeys, trainers, form and race info (time, trip, name etc).

And, most importantly, the Dubai World Cup betting odds – we’ll show you how to add a horse to a bet slip in more detail below.

How to place a bet on the Dubai World Cup



Here’s how to add a horse (bet) to your betslip

