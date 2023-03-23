How To Bet On The Dubai World Cup In Canada

You can bet on the Dubai World Cup in Canada, or any US State, by joining our leading sports betting sites in Canada.



Did you know you can also use these Canada sportsbooks to place bets in ANY US State too? Read on for details of our carefully selected sites and how you can get the most value from your horse racing Dubai World Cup betting.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for Dubai World Cup Betting

BetOnline – Canada horse racing site for Dubai World Cup betting and offering a big free bet bonus Everygame – Sports betting site with lucrative welcome bonus for new players BetUS – Huge bonus and competitive horse racing odds for the 2023 Dubai World Cup JazzSports – Dubai World Cup Meeting odds on their user-friendly platform Bovada – Offering new players an exciting welcome bonus to use on the Dubai World Cup LuckyBlock – Bet on the Dubai World Cup using cryptocurrency, with this leading crypto platform MyBookie – Big reputation for quality and lots of horse racing covered ahead of the Dubai World Cup

Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in Canada, there are still several US States that don’t allow their residents to place bets. But, don’t worry as there is great news on this front as you are still able to place Dubai World Cup horse racing bets at the best offshore sportsbooks featured below on this page.

There are also a lot of benefits to joining these too – aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve created an account, you’ll come across many other big advantages and benefits over the more traditional bookies.

Some of these leading perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is really simple with no painful KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Dubai World Cup in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

How To Bet On The Dubai World Cup In Canada

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Dubai World Cup wagers

Dubai World Cup Betting Options in Canada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites.



The 2023 Dubai World Cup horse racing meeting this weekend at Meydan racetrack has attracted some of the best horses from all around the world.

There are eight Grade 1 and 2 races for horse racing fans to look forward to this Saturday March 25 in Dubai.

Several top horses from the powerful Bob Baffert barn will be heading to the Meydan track in search of the riches – with $millions on offer in prize money across the meeting.

One of the main Baffert runners is the well-known Country Grammer, who heads the betting for the main race – the $12 Dubai World Cup, which is the final contest on the card. This consistent 6 year-old won the prize last year and is back for more to try and defend his crown.

Popular jockey Frankie Dettori has again been booked by Bob Baffert to ride Country Grammer as the pocket Italian also did the steering 12 months ago. Can lightning strike twice?

Over the card, Dettori is also in action for Baffert in the Dubai Golden Shaheen on Hopkins and also in the UAE Derby on Worcester.

How To Get A Dubai World Cup Free Bet In Canada



If you want to get in on the Dubai World Cup betting action, then why not also take full advantage of the Canada sports betting sites offers available to you. Our recommended horse racing sportsbooks offer wide selection of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a fun time betting on the Dubai World Cup with these free bets.

Simply follow the steps below to claim your free bets:

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Dubai World Cup betting

1. BetOnline Dubai World Cup Canada Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide range of horse racing markets, that include Saturday’s Dubai World Cup card at Meydan – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use on the Dubai World Cup itself.

2. Everygame Dubai World Cup Canada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have made themselves as a firm favorite with sports bettors and horse racing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s Dubai World Cup meeting, they offer a slick customer experience. Their welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750. There’s a lot to like.

3. BetUS Dubai World Cup Canada Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving all their new customers a huge welcome offer for Dubai World Cup betting. The 125% welcome on the table gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you’re hunting for great value with your Dubai World Cup bets, then BetUS are definitely worth signing up to.

4. Jazz Sports Dubai World Cup Canada Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports have built-up a reputation as a top-quality sportsbook with a leading customer-friendly platform. Established back in 1994, they look after their customers long after sign-up as they are rewarded with regular promotions and give a wide range of markets to pick from. If you’re hoping to place Dubai World Cup wagers, then check out their welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

5. Bovada Dubai World Cup Canada Sportsbook Offer: $750 Bonus for New Customers

We class Bovada as an all-rounder when it comes to sports betting and have some competitive horse racing odds. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency at Bovada too, but their best welcome offer right now gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 with a crypto deposit.

6. Lucky Block Dubai World Cup Canada Sportsbook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Horse Racing Without KYC

If you want a simple and quick sign-up and prefer to place your horse racing bets using cryptocurrency then your search should stop with Lucky Block. They have a superb range of early lines including the Dubai World Cup and don’t forget they offer unrestricted betting too and no painful KYC checks.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Dubai World Cup Canada Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Dubai World Cup horse racing betting off to the ideal start by claiming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the horse racing action.

Dubai World Cup Outright Odds

Country Grammer heads the 2023 Dubai World Cup betting odds. The Bob Baffert-trained horse will be looking to win the race for a second year in a row and become only the second ‘back-to-back’ winner since the race started in 1996. If he can win, he’ll also give jockey Frankie Dettori and trainer Bob Baffert their fifth wins in the race.

Country Grammer +250

Algiers +330

Panthalassa +800

Ushba Tesoro +1000

T O Keyes +1200

Veal Azul+1200

Cafe Pharoah +1200

Geoglyph +1600

Crown Pride +1600

Jun Light Bolt +2000

Emblem Road +2500

Super Corinto +3300

Salute The Soldier +3300

Remorse +6600

Bendoog +6600

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Horse Racing Related Content