The College Football Playoff is set to kick off this weekend.

While college football fans are waiting for legal options for sports betting in Texas, they can still get in on the action with the best offshore sportsbooks.

In the Fiesta Bowl, No. 2 Michigan will meet No. 3 TCU for a chance to compete in the National Championship. Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia will host No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl as they try to repeat as national champions.

Below, we'll go over how to bet on the College Football Playoffs in Texas.

How To Bet On the College Football Playoffs In Texas

The 2022-2023 college football season is coming to an end as the nation's top teams meet at the Fiesta and Peach Bowl for a spot in the Championship.

With over $2,750 in Texas sports betting offers available, college football fans don't have to break the bank betting on the biggest games of the year.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on the College Football Playoffs in Texas.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For The College Football Playoffs

College Football Playoff Odds

Following another undefeated regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs come into the College Football Playoffs as the odds-on favorite to win their second consecutive National Championship under Kirby Smart.

According to the best college football betting sites, Georgia enters the weekend as overwhelming -145 betting favorites to win it all.

Standing in the way, the Ohio State Buckeyes are trying to get back to the national title game for the second time in three years under Ryan Day. Ohio State comes in with +365 odds to win the CFP National Championship Game, good for third on the list.

On the other hand, longstanding rival Michigan has the second-best National Championship Game odds at +315 while TCU enters the CFP with longshot +1600 odds to win the national title.

With Michigan and Georgia favored by at least six points heading into action on Saturday, the top offshore sportsbooks are predicting a matchup between Georgia vs Michigan in the national title game.

Check out all the odds for the College Football Playoffs below.

2023 NCAAF Championship Winner Odds Play Georgia -145 Michigan +315 Ohio State +365 TCU +1600

Note: Odds are subject to change

Fiesta Bowl Odds | TCU vs Michigan Odds

After losing the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU is hoping to get back on track in its first College Football Playoff appearance ever.

On the other hand, Michigan is trying to secure its first national title since 1997.

The Wolverines are hoping for a better showing after getting blown out in the College Football Playoffs last year.

This game will feature two of the nation’s top signal callers.

Max Duggan leads a TCU offense that comes in averaging 40.3 points per game, good for fifth in the nation.

Meanwhile, quarterback JJ McCarthy powers a Michigan squad that ranks in the top six in the country in scoring offense and defense.

Check out the latest Fiesta Bowl odds for Michigan vs TCU below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Peach Bowl Odds | Ohio State vs Georgia Odds

Head coach Kirby Smart has Georgia on the brink of back-to-back national titles for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs enter the 2022 College Football Playoffs as six-point favorites over No. 4 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are hoping for some revenge after losing to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten title game.

Quarterback CJ Stroud will have to carry the Buckeyes’ offense, which will be without two of its top-skilled players in running back TreVeyeon Henderson and receiver Jaxson Smith-Najiba.

Meanwhile, Georgia comes into the Peach Bowl with the No. 2 scoring defense in the country after allowing just 12.8 points per game in 13 contests.

Check out the latest Peach Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for The College Football Playoffs

While the top Texas sports betting sites offer odds for the best college football playoff games, bettors can cash on better bonuses at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Scroll down below for the best college football betting sites available this weekend.

College Football Playoffs and Picks

This could finally be the year that Wolverines fans have been waiting for.

After drawing TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, Michigan has the easiest road to the National Championship Game. If the Wolverines can take care of business as eight-point favorites against TCU, they will have a chance to win their first national title in over 25 years.

No matter who Michigan faces in the national title game, it will have some extra motivation to win it all.

The Wolverines will be looking to get some revenge following a blowout loss to Georgia in the CFP Semifinals last year. On the other hand, Michigan has beaten Big Ten rival Ohio State twice in their last two meetings, including a victory in the 2022 Big Ten Championship.

Bet on Michigan +315 to win the CFP National Championship.