Home News how to bet on the chicago bears in illinois illinois sports betting sites

How To Bet On The Chicago Bears In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you.
Bears

The NFL returns in just over a week’s time, and we’ve got all the information you need on how you can bet on the Chicago Bears in gameweek one.

How To Bet On The Chicago Bears in Illinois 

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Chicago Bears, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Chicago Bears
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account.
  3. Get your Illinois sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your football bets at the best Illinois sports betting site.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites For Chicago Bears 2022

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting

 Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus

 Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL

 Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match

 Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.

 Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500

 Claim Offer

 

Chicago Bears start their NFL campaign with a trip to San Francisco 49ers

How To Watch Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers 

  • 🏈  NFL: Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • ⏱ Time: 1:00 p.m ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
  • 📺  NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Chicago Bears Vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chicago Bears +245 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers -290 BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds For 2022

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Chicago Bears +15000

 

Chicago Bears NFC Championship Odds

Team NFC Championship odds
Buccaneers +375
Rams +475
Packers +500
Eagles +900
Cowboys +1500
Bears +7500

 

The Best Betting Sites In Illinois For Chicago Bears Betting

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $1,000 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

 Open an account with Everygame

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

Chicago Bears Free Bet at BetOnline

BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Chicago Bears

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The San Francisco 49ers

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the link below.

Chicago Bears Free Bet at MyBookie

