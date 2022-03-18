It’s Gold Cup day, at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, as the meeting gears up for the showcase race at 3:30pm – and it’s set to be a cracker with a whole host of challengers.



However, if you are new to betting on the Cheltenham Gold Cup and not confident on placing a bet on the big Cheltenham race – fear not, as here at SportsLens we’re here to help with the perfect ‘How To Bet On The Cheltenham Gold Cup’ guide.

How to Bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup: Firstly, Chose a Betting Site

To begin with, you will need an online bookmaker on your side so you can place a bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup. (you could pick one from the top five list above)

You only need one to start with, but once you see how quick and easy it is to open new betting accounts – and also scoop up their free bets – then having a handful of bookmakers in your corner will certainly help to get the best Cheltenham betting odds and offers.

Plus, these Cheltenham Gold Cup bookmakers are screaming out for your custom so to attract players to their sites they will reward new customers with some cracking joining offers, plus free bets and on going offers just for signing up!

We’ve made a list of the best Cheltenham betting sites and offers below (bottom of this page) to take advantage of – plus, we’ll give you the top hints on how to bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

How to sign up to a Cheltenham Bookmaker Site

Pick your favoured bookie from our list above, click on the link and head to the join button on their sites Enter a few quick and easy personal details (all secured safely) and pick a unique username and password – this will then create a betting account for you. Deposit your desired amount via many different payment options – and you are good to go!

How to Bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup



Quite simply, the Cheltenham Festival the largest horse racing fixture of the year (sorry flat racing fans) and because of this the online bookmakers will make it very easy for you to find their dedicated Cheltenham Festival and Cheltenham Gold Cup sections – making it kids play for you to put place a bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

This year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup will be run at 3:30pm on Friday 18th March – so you just need to find the 3:30 at Cheltenham on you bookmaker site, click on the race to get the full list of runners and their odds.

So, once you’ve found the Cheltenham Gold Cup race to bet on, click on the race name and you’ll be taken to a page with that specific race that will display the runners (horse names), jockeys, trainers, form and race info (time, trip, name etc).

And, most importantly, the Cheltenham Gold Cup betting odds – we’ll show you how to add a horse to a bet slip in more detail below.

Finding the Dedicated Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Page

What’s great about the Cheltenham Festival and the Cheltenham Gold Cup is that it’s a massive event. So, with that in mind, the online bookmaker sites will make it very simple for you to bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

A lot will also have dedicated Cheltenham Festival pages or sections – with all the Cheltenham races in one place, plus big race previews and leading Gold Cup tips from industry professionals to help you make a choice on which horse to back.

Just look for a separate ‘Cheltenham Festival’ tab/button in the top or side navigation bars – if not, just head over to their ‘horse racing’ section in the nav menus – find these and click away!

How to place a bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup



Here’s how to add a horse (bet) to your betslip

Click on the odds next to the horse you want to bet on (odds will be shown in either decimal of fractions) This will then add this horse (and the current price) to what’s called a ‘betslip’ Betslips are normally pop-up that will appear to the right side of the betting page (see below) In the below example, we’ve click on the horse called ‘A Plus Tard’ which created that selection in a betslip and have entered a stake of £5 in the box next to the horse name. You will also see the odds of 10/3 under the horse name, plus potential winnings calculated for you. Once you are happy with your selection (horse) and stake – just click the ‘Place Bets’ button – this will then give you a confirmation message to say your bet has been place. While, you can also check all outstanding bets placed in your personal account section.

How to Collect your Winnings After Placing a Bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup



Then, after the Cheltenham Gold Cup has finished – if you’re lucky enough to have found the Gold Cup winner, then collecting your winnings is easy peasy!

Finished are the days of having to run back down the high street bookie and wait in a long queue up to collect your money.

Online winnings are calculated on your behalf and then simply added to your bookmaker account balance. Then, you can go over to your ‘account page’ for a full list and breakdown of bets, winnings, deposits and much more – this way you can keep on top of all your horse racing and sports bets

Oh, and the good news is that winnings (most of the time) are added back to your betting account automatically within 5-10 mins of the race finishing (but this can vary slightly between bookies) – so if you find the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 3:30pm, your winning should be in account by 4pm at the latest!

How Do You Withdraw Your Cheltenham Gold Cup winnings?

This is also very simple with an online bookmaker.

Just login to your online bookmaker and go to your dedicated account section (normally found at the top right of the site) and there will be a ‘banking or withdrawal section’ here.

Head to this area and you’ll have options to withdraw your cash back to the payment method you used to deposit originally.

The time it takes for your money to hit your bank account will vary between bookmakers, but these details will always be shown on the bookie site.

2022 Cheltenham Festival Race Schedule and Times on Gold Cup Day

Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18th