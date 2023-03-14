If you are wanting to find out how to bet on the Cheltenham Festival in the USA, then you’ve hit the right page.



The horse racing from England is underway but there is action at the famous Prestbury Park track all this midweek, with the big race the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

We’ve hand-picked the best recommended horse racing betting sites from hundreds of betting markets to choose from. You can use these to place your bets on what’s billed the best horse racing jumps meeting in the world.

Best USA Racebooks For Cheltenham Festival Horse Racing Betting

BetOnline – Offers a leading welcome bonus to new customers and a vast range of Cheltenham Festival horse racing odds. Everygame – Trusted sports betting site with impressive Racebook offering BetUS – A trusted racebook site offering an enticing welcome offer for those looking to bet at the Cheltenham Festival JazzSports – Offering competitive Cheltenham Festival odds in a user-friendly platform Bovada – Leading racebook offer for new members to use at the Cheltenham Festival LuckyBlock – The easiest sportsbook to sign up to for the Cheltenham Festival with a top range of racebook odds MyBookie – A new kid on the block with a great Racebook reputation already

Latest USA Racing Betting Sites



Although sports betting is still to be approved in some US states, you are still able to place bets on the 2023 Cheltenham Festival at the online racebooks featured here.

Not only will these allow you to bet on the Cheltenham Festival in the US, but you will find many advantages and benefits over regulated sportsbooks.

These include more competitive horse racing odds, early lines, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else, and the sign-up process is really easy with no KYC checks either.

Most importantly, there are no bet limits. You are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in your state – including the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In the USA



Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Cheltenham Festival wagers

Cheltenham Festival Gambling Options in USA with our Recommended Racebooks

The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the horse racing jumps calendar and run each March. The action is underway already at the 2023 Festival, but the good news is that it run all midweek – through till Friday.

There are seven races on each day – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The big races left on Wednesday 15th March are the Champion Chase – and all eyes will be on last year’s winner Energumene.

On Thursday it’s the Ryanair Chase, where Shishkin is the warm order to win the race for a third time for trainer Nicky Henderson. While also on Thursday we’ve got the Stayers’ Hurdle – a competitive renewal with Blazing Khal and the winner from the last two years – Flooring Porter – big fancies.

Then on Gold Cup Day Friday, the race is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs. This horse fell at the last at the Festival last year in the Turners’ Novices’ Chase, so will be looking to make amends here.

How To Get a Cheltenham Festival Free Bet In USA

Why not take advantage of these excellent offers that can give you totally free bets for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival? Signing up is simple and they give fantastic value to you the customer when you gamble.

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Cheltenham Festival betting

1. BetOnline Cheltenham Festival USA Racebook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Offering an incredible welcome bonus and a huge range of Cheltenham Festival horse racing markets, BetOnline is a must for keen sports gamblers and horse racing fans. Place a minimum deposit of just $55 and you will receive 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an outstanding $1000 in free bets. You will be hard pushed to find a better offer than this so don’t miss out.

2. Everygame Cheltenham Festival USA Racebook Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame has remained a firm favorite with horse racing bettors for three decades now and its not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, they offer an awesome customer experience. Their welcome bonus gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

3. BetUS Cheltenham Festival USA Racebook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS have a vast array of Cheltenham Festival markets including a market on the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The site can be assessed from both desktop and mobile easily and they have an impressive welcome bonus for new customers. Register today and you will get a 125% deposit bonus which includes not only 100% sports but also 25% casino bonus too.

4. Jazz Sports Cheltenham Festival USA Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports have a reputation as a quality racebook with a customer-friendly platform. Established since 1994, they make sure customers are rewarded with regular promotions and give a wide range of markets to choose from. If you’re looking to place 2023 Cheltenham Festival horse racing wagers, check out their welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

5. Bovada Cheltenham USA Racing Betting Site Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada feature some of the most competitive 2023 Cheltenham Festival odds that you’ll find. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but at the moment they have a fun bonus offering customers a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with crypto.

6. Lucky Block Cheltenham Festival USA Racebook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on the Cheltenham Festival Without KYC

If you want a quick clean sign-up, access to loads to cryptocurrency deposit options and a great racebook for your Cheltenham Festival bets, then Lucky Block is for you. With no KYC checks, you can register in a couple of minutes, deposit crypto anonymously and in return you’ll get access to competitive 2023 Cheltenham Festival odds, early lines and no betting restrictions.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Cheltenham Festival US Racebook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Cheltenham Festival off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of horse racing markets to pick from.

Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup Outright Odds

The top 10 favourites to in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup betting market this year according to Bovada are as follows. These odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change. The Gold Cup is on Friday March 17, 2023.

Galopin Des Champ +150

Bravemansgame +600

A Plus Tard +750

Noble Yeats +800

Stattler +900

Conflated +1200

Protektorat +1200

Ahoy Senor +1400

Hewick +2000

Minella Indo +2000

Sounds Russian +2000

Royale Pagaille +3300

Eldorado Allen +6600