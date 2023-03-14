Site News

How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In The Canada | Sports Betting In The CA

Andy Newton
If you are wanting to bet on the Cheltenham Festival in Canada, then you’ve come to the right place. We can show you how to do this my joining the best Canada racebooks around.

The horse racing from the UK is underway but the ‘good news’ is the action at the famous Prestbury Park course is all this midweek, with the main race the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

We’ve selected the best recommended horse racing betting sites from hundreds of betting markets to choose from. You can use these to place your bets on what’s labelled the best horse racing jumps meeting on the planet.

Latest Canada Racing Betting Sites

Sports betting in Canada is legal, but you are also able to place bets on the 2023 Cheltenham Festival at the online racebooks featured on this page.

Not only will these racing betting sites let you to bet on the Cheltenham Festival in the UK, but you will find many advantages and benefits over traditional bookies.

These include much more competitive horse racing odds, early lines, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else, and the joining process is really simple with no KYC checks either.

Most importantly, there are no bet limits – so you can get on what you want. Or if you live in the US, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in your state – including on the Cheltenham Gold Cup this Friday.

How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In the Canada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Cheltenham Festival bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Cheltenham Festival Betting Options in Canada with our Recommended Racebooks

The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the horse racing jumps calendar and run each March. The action is underway already at the 2023 Festival, but the good news is that it run all midweek – through till Friday.

There are seven races on each day – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The big races left on Wednesday 15th March are the Champion Chase – and all eyes will be on last year’s winner Energumene.

On Thursday it’s the Ryanair Chase, where Shishkin is the warm order to win the race for a third time for trainer Nicky Henderson. While also on Thursday we’ve got the Stayers’ Hurdle – a competitive renewal with Blazing Khal and the winner from the last two years – Flooring Porter – big fancies.

Then on Gold Cup Day Friday, the race is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs. This horse fell at the last at the Festival last year in the Turners’ Novices’ Chase, so will be looking to make amends here.

How To Get a Cheltenham Festival Free Bet In Canada

Why not take advantage of these excellent offers that can give you totally free bets for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival? Signing up is easy and they give fantastic value to you the customer when you gamble.

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Cheltenham Festival betting

1. BetOnline Cheltenham Festival Canada Racebook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Offering an incredible welcome bonus and a huge range of Cheltenham Festival horse racing markets, BetOnline is a must for keen sports gamblers and horse racing fans. Place a minimum deposit of just $55 and you will receive 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an outstanding $1000 in free bets. You will be hard pushed to find a better offer than this so don’t miss out.

Claim the BetOnline Cheltenham Festival betting offer

2. Everygame Cheltenham Festival Canada Racebook Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame has remained a firm favorite with horse racing bettors for three decades now and its not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, they offer an awesome customer experience. Their welcome bonus gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame Cheltenham Festival betting offer

3. BetUS Cheltenham Festival Canada Racebook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS have a vast array of Cheltenham Festival markets including a market on the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The site can be assessed from both desktop and mobile easily and they have an impressive welcome bonus for new customers. Register today and you will get a 125% deposit bonus which includes not only 100% sports but also 25% casino bonus too.

Claim the BetUS Cheltenham Festival betting offer

4. Jazz Sports Cheltenham Festival Canada Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports have a reputation as a quality racebook with a customer-friendly platform. Established since 1994, they make sure customers are rewarded with regular promotions and give a wide range of markets to choose from. If you’re looking to place 2023 Cheltenham Festival horse racing wagers, check out their welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

Claim the Cheltenham Festival betting offer

5. Bovada Cheltenham Canada Racing Betting Site Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada feature some of the most competitive 2023 Cheltenham Festival odds that you’ll find. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but at the moment they have a fun bonus offering customers a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with crypto.

Claim the Bovada Cheltenham Festival betting offer

6. Lucky Block Cheltenham Festival Canada Racebook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on the Cheltenham Festival Without KYC

If you want a quick clean sign-up, access to loads to cryptocurrency deposit options and a great racebook for your Cheltenham Festival bets, then Lucky Block is for you. With no KYC checks, you can register in a couple of minutes, deposit crypto anonymously and in return you’ll get access to competitive 2023 Cheltenham Festival odds, early lines and no betting restrictions.

Join Lucky Block Now

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

  1. Click here to visit ExpressVPN
  2. Download and Install the VPN Client
  3. Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
  4. Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Cheltenham Festival Canada Racebook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Cheltenham Festival off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of horse racing markets to pick from.

Claim the MyBookie Cheltenham Festival betting offer

Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup Outright Odds

The top 10 favourite horses to in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup betting market this year according to Bovada are as follows. These odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change. The Gold Cup is on Friday March 17, 2023.

  • Galopin Des Champ +150
  • Bravemansgame +600
  • A Plus Tard +750
  • Noble Yeats +800
  • Stattler +900
  • Conflated +1200
  • Protektorat +1200
  • Ahoy Senor +1400
  • Hewick +2000
  • Minella Indo +2000
  • Sounds Russian +2000
  • Royale Pagaille +3300
  • Eldorado Allen +6600
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
