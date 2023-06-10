Two of the biggest names in world soccer will compete in the Champions League Final this June, and you can get a piece of the action at Hawaii sports betting sites.

Latest Hawaii Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in state, but you can still bet on the Champions League Final in Hawaii.

In fact, sports bettors can access much more value at our recommended sportsbooks than you can get at traditional bookies anyway.

Our list of recommended Hawaii sports betting sites offer benefits that the usual bookies can only dream of, such as quick sign-up with no KYC checks, unrivalled free bet offers, exclusive markets and much more competitive odds too.

These Hawaii sportsbooks have fewer restrictions so you can register from 18 years plus and enjoy higher deposit and withdrawal limits and anonymous crypto deposits as well.

If you’re looking to get the best value from Champions League Final betting in Hawaii, then you won’t want to miss out on these sportsbooks and offers.

The Champions League Final Gambling Options

Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday 10 June 2023 to see who will lift this year’s Champions League Title trophy.

And, with these two soccer giants going head-to-head, the betting markets are rife with speculation about who will come out on top and which players will shine the most in what is the most prestigious game in world club soccer.

As with all soccer games, there are an abundance of markets you can bet on, and all are offered at our recommended Hawaii sports betting sites.

The simplest of bets is the moneyline, where you predict who will win the match over 90 mins. There’s also the ‘who will lift the trophy’ market which is basically which team will win the title regardless of extra time or penalties should they occur.

However, there are a range of other betting markets including the spread, which is what the margin the victors will win by, or the over/under market for whether the match will have over or under a certain number of goals.

For more specific bets, you can predict the exact score of the match, how many corners or bookings there will be, the half time/full time market, plus many others.

Alternatively, you can choose to bet on the players. For example, which player will score first/last/anytime, which player will receive a booking, or how many tackles or shots a specific player may make.

There really is a vast range markets to choose from when betting on the Champions League Final in Hawaii, but you won’t find better odds than those at our recommended sites.

The Champions League Final Odds

Despite featuring in the Champions League twelve times, Manchester City have never actually won it. Their closest call came in 20/21 season where they reached the final only to be beaten by English rivals Chelsea.

They are, however, arguably in the finest form they’ve ever been under Pep Guardiola, who is himself a two-time Champions League winner, and they are current favorites to make history for their club.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, have a much richer history with the tournament, reaching the final five times and winning it on three occasions, but not since 2009/10. They brushed past close rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals and are hoping to lift their first Champions League trophy for over a decade.

These are the current odds at BetOnline for the biggest annual soccer game in Europe.

Manchester City -235

Inter Milan +600

Draw +385

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.