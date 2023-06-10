The 2023 Triple Crown draws to a conclusion with the Belmont Stakes, and you can get involved yourself with some great offers from New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites.

We have compiled a list of the best sportsbooks where you will find the best value and customer experience, as well as the most popular horse racing markets and most competitive odds. So, if you want to bet on the Belmont Stakes in New Hampshire, we have you comprehensively covered.

Best New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes Betting

BetOnline – Outstanding welcome bonus for New Hampshire bettors BetNow – Generous Belmont Stakes odds and 150% welcome offer Bovada – Trusted New Hampshire sports app for horse racing fans Everygame – Multi-deposit welcome bonus await new customers MyBookie – Quality all-round sportsbook with vast markets to enjoy

Latest New Hampshire Sports Betting Update

Bettors in New Hampshire can already take advantage of fully legalized sports betting, so they are not short on options.

However, while traditional bookmakers can offer plenty of familiarity, they are seriously lagging behind in the kind of value they can offer customers.

Our recommended New Hampshire sports betting sites are furlongs ahead in terms of welcome bonuses and customer service, so you will be seriously missing out if you stick with the more traditional bookies.

These sites can offer very quick and easy sign-ups with no KYC checks for a start, and they are open to anyone age 18 years and over.

There are also unrivalled welcome bonuses to be claimed as well, because everyone knows that the only way to make gambling on sports even more fun is to do it with free bets. You will have plenty of opportunity to do just that when you bet on the Belmont Stakes in New Hampshire using our recommended sites.

You can also expect industry-leading market-coverage and highly competitive odds, with all these sites true specialists in sports.

Ultimately, if you are looking to bet on the Belmont Stakes in New Hampshire, the sites we have sourced will give you greater value and a better experience than you’ll find anywhere else.

How To Bet On the The Belmont Stakes In New Hampshire

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The Belmont Stakes wagers

The Belmont Stakes Gambling Options in New Hampshire with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

There are an awful lot of horse races in the world, but only the Belmont Stakes gets to call itself ‘The Test of Champions.’ That is a moniker that is well-earned as well.

Horses and their riders will face a gruelling one-and-a-half miles of dirt track, which makes it the longest and toughest of the Triple Crown. None of the horses will have attempted such a demanding business before and probably never will do so again either.

In return for that punishing physical test, the Belmont Stakes has plenty to offer. Everybody wants the prestige first and foremost, and the prize money of £1.5million is enough to turn plenty of heads as well.

What is not on the line in this one is history. No horses in the field are going for the Triple Crown – an accolade which has only been accomplished twice since 1978.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is not running, but Preakness Stakes victor National Treasure will take his place in the field. Forte, who was the favorite for the Kentucky Derby before having to withdraw with a foot injury, will run at Belmont Park and is well-fancied to win it.

If you want to keep it nice and simple when you bet on the Belmont Stakes in New Hampshire, then you could decide to play the win market. That is when you simply pick who you think will be first past the post.

Expanding your selection to the place market (in which your horse can finish first or second) or the show (first, second or third) is another way to go. Do that and you will receive a safety net, but you will lose some value in the odds in return.

Even that won’t satisfy the more ambitious New Hampshire sports bettors, though, so the exacta and trifecta markets should be considered too.

An exacta is when you pick out the top two horses and correctly call the order in which they finish. A trifecta is the same, but with the top three horses.

There are plenty of options for you to explore when you want to bet on the Belmont Stakes in New Hampshire, but using our recommended sites will ensure you get the best value when you do.

How To Get A Belmont Stakes Free Bet In New Hampshire

Everybody loves a free bet, and our recommended New Hampshire sports betting sites have plenty of them to offer. To claim yours, simply follow the steps below.

• Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

• Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

• Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

• Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

• Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Belmont Stakes betting

1. BetOnline Belmont Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline really know how to turn heads with great welcome offers. Sign-up to bet on the Belmont Stakes in New Hampshire, deposit between $55 and $2000 and you will get 50% of it back. That means you could net $1000 in free bets.



2. BetNow Belmont Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

If you have a smaller budget for your first deposit, then BetNow could be exactly what you’re looking for. If your first deposit is between $20 and $300 then you will get a stunning 150% of it back in free bets. That makes BetNow a highly accessible option.



3. Bovada Belmont Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada has become very popular among New Hampshire sports betting sites, and their ability to brilliantly cater to both fiat and cryptocurrency customers is a big part of that. Both have their own welcome offers, with new customers getting a 75% bonus on their first crypto deposit up to $750.



4. Everygame Belmont Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have been delivering quality to customers for three decades now and that doesn’t happen unless you really know what you’re doing. New users will receive not just one welcome bonus, but three, and that’s the kind of value you are not going to want to miss.



5. MyBookie Belmont Stakes New Hampshire Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie present a fantastic package of brilliant odds, comprehensive market coverage, and regular customer bonus offers. When you want to bet on the Belmont Stakes in New Hampshire, new customers will get 50% of their first deposit back.



The Belmont Stakes Odds

Forte will be hoping he finally gets his moment in a Triple Crown race in the Belmont Stakes. He was the bookies favorite to win the Kentucky Derby in May, but a bruised foot saw him forced to withdraw.

The Belmont Stakes may just be tailor made for him, though, and Forte is certainly a strong favorite, as you would likely expect from a former Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby winner.

Angel Of Empire, who came home third in the Kentucky Derby, is again expected to challenge here, with Tapit Trice, who came seventh at Churchill Downs, also seen as a strong contender.

Meanwhile, Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure has been tipped to do well again. Red Route One, who came fourth at Pimlico, looks like a solid long shot if you fancy longer odds.

Forte +175

Angel Of Empire +350

Tapit Trice +400

National Treasure +500

Arcangelo +600

Hit Show +600

Raise Cain +1600

Red Route One +2000

Prove Worthy +3000

Reincarnate +3000

Sun Thunder +3000

Odds are taken from Bovada and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.