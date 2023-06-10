How To Bet On The Belmont Stakes In Canada

You can bet on the Belmont Stakes in Canada, or ANY US State, by signing up with the featured Canada offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also get some lucrative horse racing free bets in the process.



The 155th running of the Belmont Stakes will be staged on Saturday June 10 this year and all eyes will be on the Todd Pletcher-trainer Forte, who was a controversial late scratching from the Kentucky Derby last month when the hot favorite.

Pletcher will be eyeing his fifth win in the final US Triple Crown horse race too and if Forte does fire also has the talented gray Tapit Trice as a backup.

The son of Tapit will be looking to become the fifth Belmont Stakes winner to be sired by Tapit, with Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit and Essential Quality all doing the business since 2013.

We could also see the Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure in the race, who will be running for trainer Bob Baffert and if successful will he his third win in the Belmont.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

2023 Belmont Stakes Post Positions, Final Runners and Latest Betting Odds

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on the Belmont Stakes in Canada

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte, who was a late scratch from the Kentucky Derby will be looking make amends here, but he faces a stern test from stablemate Tapit Trice – a horse that is expected to improve for the step up in trip. Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure is also in the mix, as is Kentucky Derby third Angel Of Empire.

It’s all set up to be a ‘must-see’ race as 9 horses go in search for the ‘Run for the Carnations’.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

