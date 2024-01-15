How to Bet on the Australian Open in Texas – Best TX Betting Sites For Tennis

Following meticulous research from our betting team, see how to bet on the Australian Open in Texas using their pick of the best sportsbooks for tennis betting.

First round matches are already well underway at Melbourne Park, with the first ever 15-day Australian Open already treating us to some marathon matches.

Using our quick and easy guide below, see how you can bet on the Australian Open, with Texas sports betting still under debate by legislators.

Best Texas Sportsbooks For Tennis Betting

How to Bet on the Australian Open in Texas

Any of the featured offshore sportsbooks above allow you to access online Texas sports betting, or from anywhere in the USA for that matter.

BetOnline, who lead the way following SportsLens’ research, have a welcome sportsbook bonus worth up to $1,000 which can be used to bet on every single match at the Australian Open.

Make an Account

Following the link below will take you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where you just need to fill in a few details to become a member.

First Deposit

BetOnline’s bonus works all the way up to the maximum value of $2,000. As a 50% deposit match, you would therefore get a sports betting bonus of $1,000.

However, customer who meet the minimum deposit of $55 are eligible.

Bet on the Australian Open

With large parts of the US still not able to bet online, offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline offer a safe and secure alternative – thousands of Americans have already followed suit.

To begin betting on the Australian Open in Texas, just click ‘tennis‘ to bring up all the upcoming tournament matches, and place your wager.

Here you will find traditional markets such as over/under game spreads, set winners, correct scores, and of course, moneyline winners. Be sure to keep an eye out for match specials in the latter stages of the tournament.

If you are struggling for inspiration, take a glance at our very own Australian Open outright picks and predictions.

BetOnline are also home to Australian Open live stream capabilities.

2024 Australian Open Odds

Men’s

Novak Djokovic +110

Carlos Alcaraz +325

Jannik Sinner +700

Daniil Medvedev +900

Alexander Zverev +2500

Grigor Dimitrov +2800

Holger Rune +3300

Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000

Andrey Rublev +5000

Ben Shelton +6600

Women’s

Iga Swiatek +180

Aryna Sabalenka +450

Elena Rybakina +550

Coco Gauff +700

Jessica Pegula +1600

Ons Jabeur +2000

Madison Keys +3300

Victoria Azarenka +3300

Markets Vondrousova +3300

Qinwen Zheng +3500