How to Bet on the Australian Open in Florida – Best FL Sportsbooks for Tennis Betting

Charlie Rhodes
As Melbourne readies itself for the first Grand Slam of 2024, you can as well by taking a glance at our guide on how to bet on the Australian Open in Florida, using our top sportsbook picks for tennis.

The Grand Slam swing commences this weekend as the very best tennis has to offer head to Melbourne.

As the springboard for the rest of the season, the anticipation is palpable. With that in mind, this short guide will show Florida tennis fans and keen bettors how to bet on the Australian Open over the course of January.

Best Florida Sportsbooks For Tennis Betting

In order to show you how to access some of the best Florida sports betting options, our research team have selected BetOnline as the perfect exemplar to guide you through the necessary steps.

As our featured tennis sportsbook, they come equipped with extensive Australian Open betting markets, as well as a welcome offer worth up to $1,000 for new customers to get your tournament off the ground.

If you’re wondering how betting works in Florida with lawmakers still debating it, fear not, for the sportsbooks listed in this article operate offshore, meaning anyone in the USA can sign up.

Here’s how.

Make an Account 

Are you 18? Do you have an email and a password in mind? Great, that’s all you’ll need to make an account at BetOnline. If you click the link below, you will be promoted with the sign-up page.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Become Eligible With a First Deposit

In order to redeem a 50% bonus as a match on your first deposit, you must first make one. It works all the way up to the maximum value of $2,000, meaning you would get a sports betting bonus of $1,000.

Don’t worry if that appears too steep, it works for lower values all the way down to the minimum deposit of $55.

Bet on the Australian Open

As mentioned, Florida residents can enjoy unrestricted betting on this year’s Australian Open, joining thousands of Americans in a similar position who have already signed up.

Just find their navigation menu on the site, click ‘tennis’ to bring up all the upcoming matches, and place your wager.

BetOnline are sports specialists, with tennis certainly no exception. You can find all the Australian Open first round games, along with popular betting options such as moneylines, over/under game spreads, as well as first set winners.

It it also worth noting that BetOnline have Australian Open live stream capabilities for every game, so you can follow along the action as it unfolds.

Be sure to check out our Australian Open outright picks for both men’s and women’s singles.

2024 Australian Open Odds

Men’s

  • Novak Djokovic  +110
  • Carlos Alcaraz +325
  • Jannik Sinner +700
  • Daniil Medvedev +900
  • Alexander Zverev +2500
  • Grigor Dimitrov +2800
  • Holger Rune +3300
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000
  • Andrey Rublev +5000
  • Ben Shelton +6600

Women’s

  • Iga Swiatek +180
  • Aryna Sabalenka +450
  • Elena Rybakina +550
  • Coco Gauff +700
  • Jessica Pegula +1600
  • Ons Jabeur +2000
  • Madison Keys +3300
  • Victoria Azarenka +3300
  • Markets Vondrousova  +3300
  • Qinwen Zheng +3500
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

