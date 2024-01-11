As Melbourne readies itself for the first Grand Slam of 2024, you can as well by taking a glance at our guide on how to bet on the Australian Open in Florida, using our top sportsbook picks for tennis.

The Grand Slam swing commences this weekend as the very best tennis has to offer head to Melbourne.

As the springboard for the rest of the season, the anticipation is palpable. With that in mind, this short guide will show Florida tennis fans and keen bettors how to bet on the Australian Open over the course of January.

Best Florida Sportsbooks For Tennis Betting

How to Bet on the Australian Open in Florida

In order to show you how to access some of the best Florida sports betting options, our research team have selected BetOnline as the perfect exemplar to guide you through the necessary steps.

As our featured tennis sportsbook, they come equipped with extensive Australian Open betting markets, as well as a welcome offer worth up to $1,000 for new customers to get your tournament off the ground.

If you’re wondering how betting works in Florida with lawmakers still debating it, fear not, for the sportsbooks listed in this article operate offshore, meaning anyone in the USA can sign up.

Here’s how.

Make an Account

Are you 18? Do you have an email and a password in mind? Great, that’s all you’ll need to make an account at BetOnline. If you click the link below, you will be promoted with the sign-up page.

Become Eligible With a First Deposit

In order to redeem a 50% bonus as a match on your first deposit, you must first make one. It works all the way up to the maximum value of $2,000, meaning you would get a sports betting bonus of $1,000.

Don’t worry if that appears too steep, it works for lower values all the way down to the minimum deposit of $55.

Bet on the Australian Open

As mentioned, Florida residents can enjoy unrestricted betting on this year’s Australian Open, joining thousands of Americans in a similar position who have already signed up.

Just find their navigation menu on the site, click ‘tennis’ to bring up all the upcoming matches, and place your wager.

BetOnline are sports specialists, with tennis certainly no exception. You can find all the Australian Open first round games, along with popular betting options such as moneylines, over/under game spreads, as well as first set winners.

It it also worth noting that BetOnline have Australian Open live stream capabilities for every game, so you can follow along the action as it unfolds.

Be sure to check out our Australian Open outright picks for both men’s and women’s singles.

2024 Australian Open Odds

Men’s

Novak Djokovic +110

Carlos Alcaraz +325

Jannik Sinner +700

Daniil Medvedev +900

Alexander Zverev +2500

Grigor Dimitrov +2800

Holger Rune +3300

Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000

Andrey Rublev +5000

Ben Shelton +6600

Women’s

Iga Swiatek +180

Aryna Sabalenka +450

Elena Rybakina +550

Coco Gauff +700

Jessica Pegula +1600

Ons Jabeur +2000

Madison Keys +3300

Victoria Azarenka +3300

Markets Vondrousova +3300

Qinwen Zheng +3500