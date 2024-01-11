Betting

How To Bet On The Australian Open In California – Best CA Sportsbooks For Tennis Betting

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
How To Bet On The Australian Open In California
How To Bet On The Australian Open In California

2024’s Grand Slam curtain-raiser is almost upon us, so get ready for the weekend’s opening round as we show you how to bet on the Australian Open in California using a strong line-up sportsbook bonuses. 

The stage is set at Melbourne Park for the opening Slam of 2024, as reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka return to Australia with leading claims.

With particularly strong fields across the men’s and women’s singles, there are plenty of narratives to follow as the tournament unfolds.

Looking to bet on the Australian Open in California? This guide will show you the best ways of going about it, all the while making full use of some of the best sportsbook bonuses available.

Best California Sportsbooks For Tennis Betting

How To Bet On The Australian Open In California

Using the California sports betting sites recommended by the SportsLens betting team, there are no shortage of options to explore ahead of the first round.

Using the research team’s leading tennis sportsbook, BetOnline, we show you how to get your Australian Open betting up and running.

Online sports betting in California remains under debate by legislators, but the offshore sportsbook listed above allow anyone in the USA to sign up. Thousands of existing customers have done so already, and with 20-plus years of experience, BetOnline are one of the industry leaders.

Make An Account 

All you’ll need to make an account at BetOnline is an email and a password – just click the link below, and you will be promoted with the sign-up page.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

 

First Deposit

New customers can get a 50% bonus as a match on your first deposit.

To be become eligible, just meet the minimum requirement of a $55 deposit – it works all the way up to the maximum value of $2,000, meaning you would get a sports betting bonus of $1,000.

Bet On The Australian Open

Tennis fans in California can now begin betting using their newly-awarded bonus. Popular betting options such as moneylines, over/under game spreads, and match specials can all be found on BetOnline.

Just head to the ‘tennis’ section to find every Australian Open match. Did we mention they are home to Australian Open live stream capabilities as well?

Be sure to check out our Australian Open outright picks for both men’s and women’s singles.

2024 Australian Open Odds

Men’s

  • Novak Djokovic  +110
  • Carlos Alcaraz +325
  • Jannik Sinner +700
  • Daniil Medvedev +900
  • Alexander Zverev +2500
  • Grigor Dimitrov +2800
  • Holger Rune +3300
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000
  • Andrey Rublev +5000
  • Ben Shelton +6600

Women’s

  • Iga Swiatek +180
  • Aryna Sabalenka +450
  • Elena Rybakina +550
  • Coco Gauff +700
  • Jessica Pegula +1600
  • Ons Jabeur +2000
  • Madison Keys +3300
  • Victoria Azarenka +3300
  • Markets Vondrousova  +3300
  • Qinwen Zheng +3500

 

Charlie Rhodes

Arrow to top