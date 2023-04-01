How To Bet on The Arkansas Derby In Arkansas

You can bet on the Arkansas Derby in Arkansas by hooking up with the sports betting sites listed on this page. These have racebooks for horse racing betting and also $1,000’s of free bets to claim.



The 2023 Arkansas Derby is another of the big Kentucky Derby Trial races for horse racing fans to get some clues for the big Churchill Downs race on May 6.

There is a monster $1.25m purse on offer to the Arkansas Derby horses ahead of Saturday’s Oaklawn Park race, where the Tim Yakteen-trained Reincarnate tops the betting.

The horse was formerly trained by Bob Baffert, who has won the Arkansas Derby four times before, but in order to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, Baffert had to move the horse to Yakteen due to his ongoing ban in the Churchill Downs race.

The 1m 1/8 contest for 3 year-olds will award Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the top five finishers – 100-40-30-20-10.

12 months ago, we saw the Brad H Cox runner Cyberknife win the race, but he could only manage 18th or 20 in the Kentucky Derby later that season.

Over the years, we’ve seen three Arkansas Derby winners land the Kentucky Derby – with the most recent American Pharoah back in 2015.

2023 Arkansas Derby Runners and Riders: Reincarnate Heads 11 Entries For Oaklawn Park Race

Arkansas Derby Outright Betting



The Tim Yakteen-trained Reincarnate heads the betting for the 2023 Arkansas Derby as the former Bob Baffert runner looks to continue his road to the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

1 (1) Bourbon Bash @ 15/1



Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

Trainer: D Wayne Lukas

2 (2) Interlock Empire 20/1



Jockey:David Cabrera

Trainer: Kenneth McPeek

3 (3) Harlocap 15/1



Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

4 (4) Two Eagles River 10/1



Jockey: Nik Juarez

Trainer: Chris A Hartman

5 (5) Airtime 15/1



Jockey: Cristian A Torres

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

6 (6) Angel Of Empire 9/2



Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Brad H Cox

7 (7) Rocket Can 4/1



Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: William Mott

8 (8) Reincarnate 5/2



Jockey:John R Velazquez

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

9 (9) King Russell 30/1



Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Trainer: Ronald Moquett

10 (10) Red Route One 3/1



Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

11 (11) Kolomio 30/1



Jockey: James Graham

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Note: Odds are subject to change

