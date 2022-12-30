College Football

How To Bet On The Arizona Bowl In Ohio | Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
6 min read
Twitter
arizona bowl NEW NEW
arizona bowl NEW NEW
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Arizona Bowl, which was first staged in 2015, is one of the big College Football matches today as the Ohio Bobcats take on the Wyoming Cowboys. The match is staged at the Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, and you can place bets on the huge game with the best Ohio sports betting sites and also redeem up to $2,750 in free bets to use on the Arizona Bowl.

How To Bet On The Arizona Bowl In Ohio

The Arizona Bowl is played in Tuscon at the Arizona Stadium today (Thursday 30th Dec) and anyone living in Ohio who is looking to bet on the game can do so by signing-up with some of the best Sportsbooks around – including Ohio betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on Ohio Bobcats vs Wyoming Cowboys in today’s Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the Arizona Bowl in Arizona

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Ohio Bobcats vs Wyoming Cowboys Arizona Bowl Preview

The Ohio Bobcats and Wyoming Cowboys lock horms in today’s Arizona Bowl in Tuscon and with the head-to-head record standing at 2-2, then it should be a decent match.

Wyoming are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games, while Ohio are 7-1 SU in their last 8 matches. But with the total going UNDER in all of Wyoming’s last 5 matches and also in 5 of Ohio’s last 7 games, then this is a cracking option @ -122 (U 41) with BetOnline

However, the Ohio Bobcats are the call to win the 2022 Arizona Bowl – you can back them @ -170 with BetOnline to beat the Wyoming Cowboys.

Gator Bowl Money Line Odds Bookmaker
Wyoming
 +115 betonline ag
Ohio
 -135 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For The Arizona Bowl

$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 Arizona Bowl Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook 1

Sign-up with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able redeem one of the best sports betting bonuses for Ohio bettors ahead of the Arizona Bowl.

Plus, Ohio customers can expect to find a wide selection of college football markets with which to bet on as Wyoming and Ohio face-off in one of the most exciting match-ups of the season.

You can bet on different game props, including first team to score, first score of the game method, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be needed.

BetOnline Arizona Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of just $55
  • Bet On The Arizona Bowl in Ohio ANY US State
  • Use Promo Code ‘INSIDERS‘ when depositing to get your free bet
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline Arizona Bowl Offer

2. Bovada Arizona Bowl Betting Site: $750 In Ohio Sports Betting Free Bets

bovada landing page

Bovada are the next Sportsbook to join and you can claim up to $750 in Arizona Bowl free bets. Bovada will then allow you to bet on today’s huge college football event which is live from the Arizona Stadium.

You can bet on wide selection of markets for the match, including the result of the first drive, whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada Arizona Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets
  • Bet on the Arizona Bowl in ANY US state
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Ohio Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada Arizona Bowl Offer

3. MyBookie Arizona Bowl Betting Site – $1,000 Ohio Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie Offer

MyBookie have a tasty 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your Arizona Bowl free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. Ohio Bobcats are the favourites to win the game.

MyBookie Arizona Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie Arizona Bowl Offer

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer for Arizona Bowl 2022 

LuckyBlock easy sign up

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering industry having only launched this year, with their main focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options which makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to an extensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Ohio bettors ahead of the Arizona Bowl between Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Arizona Bowl, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Ohio residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above 		Claim Offer

Arizona Bowl 2022 Betting Tip – Ohio Bobcats @ -135 with BetOnline

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
screen shot 2022 12 23 at 81621 pm
College Football

BREAKING How To Bet On The Peach Bowl In Georgia | Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Author image Joe Lyons  •  5min
1060105784 850x560 1
College Football
How To Bet On The Peach Bowl In Ohio | Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  9min

The 56th annual Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes takes place this New Years Eve at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. How To Bet…

arizona bowl new
College Football
How To Bet On The Arizona Bowl In Wyoming | Best Wyoming Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  8min

The Arizona Bowl, which was first staged in 2015, is one of the highlight College Football matches today as the Ohio Bobcats face the Wyoming Cowboys. The game will be…

01gna30qet5ccskwmm7n
College Football
How To Bet On The Fiesta Bowl In Arizona | Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  22min
1446619193.0
College Football
How To Bet On The Fiesta Bowl In Michigan | Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  26min
1245349486.0
College Football
How To Bet On The Fiesta Bowl In Texas | Best Texas Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  32min
arizona bowl NEW NEW
College Football
How To Bet On The Arizona Bowl In Ohio | Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  22min
Arrow to top